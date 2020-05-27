Varane issued an update for supporters, ahead of next month's resumption of play. (Picture: Sportskeeda)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has issued an update for supporters, saying he and his team-mates are "improving", ahead of next month's proposed La Liga restart.

During a brief video published on Real Madrid's English and Spanish Twitter accounts, the World Cup winner spoke about how the players are working hard to return better than before after the enforced break. Speaking in Spanish, he said:

"We're getting better every day, we work hard on our physical side. We're getting back to a good feeling and improving on a tactical level- back in rhythm, working hard and getting back to our best.

"We're working a lot on the physical level to get a better feeling for the ball. Little by little, getting back into the swing of things tactically and mobility on the pitch, so we can compete when we play together.

Real Madrid's last game ended in a frustrating defeat, by Real Betis on MD27.

Varane also added that the coronavirus pandemic has given them added motivation to return stronger after a lengthy break.

"We're looking forward to competing. This work is our nature and we always want to compete. We've not played football for a long time, so we are very eager and want to win everything as always."

Real Madrid eager to atone for their patchy form

Varane's eagerness to succeed once the season resumes is important, as Real Madrid want a strong finish to an inconsistent campaign.

Real Madrid lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in February, while having a 2-1 aggregate deficit still to overturn in the Champions League.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne earned Manchester City a memorable first-leg comeback win at the Bernabeu in their last-16 clash.

Originally slated to play the second leg at the Ethiad on March 17, the COVID-19 pandemic saw play suspended indefinitely the previous weekend.

With 11 La Liga games still to play, Los Blancos are confident that Barcelona will ultimately drop enough points to help them overtake their arch-rivals and secure only their second Spanish title since 2011-12.

As stressed by midfielder Federico Valverde earlier this week, Real Madrid are not only concerned with resuming this season's Spanish top-flight. They want to win everything.

@fedeevalverde: "At this club you can never lack the drive to go for everything."

He was quoted as saying:

"We must keep on training hard for the rest of the season and hopefully we will win the league. I'm looking forward to representing this jersey again, showing why we're here and fighting for the goal of being champions."

When questioned about the daunting task awaiting them against City, provided this season's UEFA competitions resume, he also said:

"We have the desire and excitement to go back to that game, fight to turn it around in order to qualify. We can never lack drive at this club to go for everything."

Real Madrid face games against Valencia, Getafe, Sociedad and Villarreal among others during their final 11 La Liga fixtures.