Real Madrid could sell Raphael Varane if he doesn't renew contract - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sell Raphael Varane if the centre-back decides against renewing his current contract with the club. Varane's present deal with Los Blancos is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

According to Marca, Real Madrid believe the Frenchman is not planning to extend his stay at the club and could have his heart set on a move away from the Bernabeu.

Club captain Sergio Ramos has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months. The defender's contract with the Spanish champions is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can begin negotiations with potential suitors.

However, Real Madrid are confident about Ramos penning a new deal before the end of the 2020-21 campaign. As a result, Los Blancos must now switch their focus towards Ramos' defensive partner, Raphael Varane.

Keep an eye on Raphael Varane contract situation... another issue to resolve for Real Madrid 👇🏻 https://t.co/Ql4jUMUWgv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2021

Varane, who joined Real Madrid from Lens in the summer of 2011, has developed into one of the best centre-backs in world football. The French World Cup winner has played an instrumental role behind Real Madrid winning four Champions Leagues, three league titles, and a Copa Del Rey among other honors.

However, Real Madrid may be forced to part ways with Varane, who has been linked with Manchester United and Juventus in recent years, this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Given their current financial condition, Real Madrid are unlikely to run the risk of losing one of their prized assets for free.

Raphael Varane to Manchester United?

Raphael Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past. The Red Devils are currently in the market for a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks faith in Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Real Madrid will try to sell Raphaël Varane if he doesn't renew his contract before the summer transfer window. Madrid know that #mufc and PSG have followed him for some time, with Chelsea and Juventus also interested. Any fee around €50m would be welcome #mulive [marca] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 8, 2021

Varane is currently one of the best defenders in the world, and at 27, is at the peak of his game. A move to the Premier League could be an enticing opton for the Frenchman.