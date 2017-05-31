Reports: Real Madrid willing to sell superstar to fund £114m World Record move

Will Real Madrid really sell one World Record maker to fund another?

What’s the story?

Reports in Spain indicate that Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez is willing to go all out in order to succeed in his bid to capture the hottest young thing in football today – Kylian Mbappe. Although reported extensively in English media, it was prompted by OK Diario Eduardo Inda, so it might be wise to take this with a pinch of salt. The move, though, does make sense since the reports state that it’s Gareth Bale who’s sale will fund the proposed world record £114 million move for the Monaco sensation.

In case you didn’t know

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season, bursting onto the scene against Manchester City in their Champions League knock-out tie and capturing the world’s imagination with his set-hearts-racing pace, incisive directness, and calmness in front of goal.

This season he has 26 goals and 8 assists in all competitions... oh, and he’s just 18 years old. Monaco know they have a real gem on their hands and are not willing to budge below their £110+ million valuation of the forward – with Financial Fair Play regulations at the top of Madrid’s minds, selling one of their megastars might just be the only option available in front of them.

The heart of the matter

Gareth Bale’s £89m move to Real Madrid from Tottenham was in itself a World Record move at the time, but the Welshman has failed to shine since his move in September 2013. Although he’s sparked in phases, every time it looks like he’s going to come into his own, injury strikes. He’s suffered more than 10 iterations of muscular problems and other assorted ailments and that has done nothing to endear him to the Madrid hierarchy. This is the main factor that may accelerate the Welshman's sale.

Video

The magic of Kylian Mbappe... because you can never tire of it -

Awesome, isn’t he?

Author’s Take

Real Madrid's galactico-roulette philosophy means that anything is possible come the summer transfer window and the sale of Gareth Bale may not be all that surprising, despite the Welsh wizards’ supreme footballing abilities. Don’ t forget it’s election year in Madrid, and Florentino Perez will like nothing better than to unveil the hottest property in world football as he readies himself for a third term at the helm of what is arguably the world’ s biggest club.

Moving to Madrid might not be the most stupid thing in the world for Mbappe like some people are suggesting considering Zinedine Zidane’s proven track-record of trusting youngsters but a year or two more at Monaco would be the ideal thing for the youngster as he comes to terms with his own superstardom.