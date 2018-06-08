Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid set to hijack move for Barcelona's top target, Conte rejects Real and more: Transfer roundup - 8 June

Florentino Perez is on a mission to hurt FC Barcelona

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 21:08 IST
10.54K

Real Madrid Announce Departure Of Coach Jose Mourinho
Florentino Perez is planning something huge

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 8, 2018: 

La Liga 

Real Madrid ready to hijack a move for Thiago Alcantara

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has a devious plan up his sleeve to hurt eternal rivals, FC Barcelona. According to Don Balon, Real are preparing a mega-money move for Bayern Munich midfielder and Barcelona's top target Thiago Alcantara. 

The Catalan club have been linked with a move for their academy graduate with the player also keen on a return to Spain. But it is now reported that Perez is set to hijack a move for Thiago who he sees as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. 

Thiago is still believed to hold a grudge against Barcelona for letting him go in 2013 and is also angered by the club's stance against his brother Rafinha. It is because of this that Real Madrid are confident that Thiago will reject Barcelona's advances to sign for their immediate rivals. 

Manchester United to let David De Gea leave on one condition 

Diario Gol states that Real Madrid have held talks with De Gea and his representatives over a move to the Bernabeu this summer. The custodian is keen on a move back to his homeland with Florentino Perez also desperate to get a hold of the Spaniard. 

Manchester United know De Gea's intentions of leaving England but will do business with Real Madrid only after they sign the goalkeeper's replacement. United have identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as De Gea's replacement and will only let De Gea go if they are able to sign the Slovenian. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
