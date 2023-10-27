Real Madrid set sights on surprise move for former Barcelona star to bolster defence – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified ex-Barcelona youth star Alejandro Grimaldo as a potential transfer target ahead of the upcoming season.

Los Blancos, who spent close to €130 million on three players earlier this summer, have long been in pursuit of a first-team left-back. They resigned Fran Garcia for €5 million from Rayo Vallecano to compete with Ferland Mendy, who is believed to be closing an exit.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Carlo Ancelotti's team are aiming to add Grimaldo to their squad next summer. They have been impressed with his performances for Bayer Leverkusen so far this campaign.

Real Madrid, who are currently atop the 2023-24 La Liga table with 25 points from 10 games, are planning to lure Grimaldo away from the BayArena. They are said to be relying on Xabi Alonso's relationship with the Spanish wing-back to finalize a move.

Grimaldo, who joined Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer from Benfica earlier this summer, has started his new chapter on a good note. He has registered five goals and five assists in 995 minutes of action, spread across 12 overall matches for the current Bundesliga leaders.

Prior to joining Alonso's outfit, the 28-year-old spent seven fruitful years at Benfica. He helped them lift nine trophies, scoring 27 goals and providing 66 assists in 303 appearances across competitions for them.

Grimaldo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, joined Barcelona's youth system in 2008. After graduating in 2012, he impressed for Barcelona Atletic with six goals and 12 assists in 92 games.

Barcelona new boy Oriel Romeu expresses his excitement ahead of Real Madrid match

Speaking to La Liga World, Barcelona summer arrival Oriel Romeu commented on his experience of rejoining his boyhood team ahead of the upcoming El Clasico tie. He said (h/t Football Espana):

"For a Cule, playing for Barcelona is a dream come true. Besides doing something that you really like, which is playing football, if you do it with the team that you have identified with since you were little, it has a place in your heart and is an added bonus."

Opining on the heated fixture against Real Madrid, Romeu concluded:

"I arrived here when I was 12 years old and I lived on site at La Masia in my first year. I remember playing in Barcelona-Real Madrid games when I was little, it was a special game always. It's a game that, since you were little, you look at with a different enthusiasm."

Romeu, who was in the Catalans' academy between 2004 and 2008, could be in action against Real Madrid on Saturday (October 28).

Since arriving from Girona for €3.4 million in the summer, the 32-year-old has laid out one assist in 13 overall matches for the Blaugrana.