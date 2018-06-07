Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid shortlist five players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, FC Barcelona enter Thomas Lemar race and more: Transfer round-up, June 7, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is all but cert to leave Real Madrid this summer. The club has prepared a blockbuster shortlist to replace him effectively

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 19:58 IST
13.69K

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Bye, bye, Ronaldo?

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumors roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 7, 2018: 

La Liga 

Real Madrid name five candidates to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports in Portugal have today claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has made an 'irreversible decision' to leave Real Madrid this summer. It is claimed that Ronaldo is frustrated that his contract demands have not been met by the club and is, therefore, ready to leave the club. 

Los Blancos are angered by Ronaldo's constant tantrums and have decided to let him go. According to Don Balon, work has already started to identify his replacement with five candidates being shortlisted to replace the club's highest ever goal scorer. 

The names that have been sanctioned by Florentino Perez are Neymar, Harry Kane, Paulo Dybala, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is now expected to stay at the club with Ronaldo now all but set to leave. 

Lionel Messi comments on Antoine Griezmann's future 

It is still uncertain that Antoine Griezmann will move to FC Barcelona this summer. The Frenchman has so far kept mum on his future rumors but Lionel Messi has now expressed his desire to play in the same team as the Atletico Madrid talisman. 

Messi told Mundo Deportivo, "I have always said it. It is easy to get along with great players and Griezmann is one of the best, he is going through an exceptional time in his career." 

