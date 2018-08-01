Opinion: Real Madrid should sign these 2 players this summer

Mohd Sarim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.38K // 01 Aug 2018, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Just weeks after taking over the most challenging job in club football (and consequently getting sacked from Spain job), Julen Lopetegui faces the monumental task of replacing arguably the best player ever to wear the iconic white of Real Madrid.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having departed for new pastures, Madrid need to replace not only his outstanding goal-scoring ability (having scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 games), but also his winning mentality and hunger for success. He led from the front, helping them secure 3 Champions League trophies on the trot, scoring an incredible 44 goals last year in all competitions. His unique skill set is unmatched, which is why Madrid would need not one but two players to even think about replacing him.

Julen Lopetegui needs to replace Ronaldo for Real Madrid to continue winning silverware

#1 Sergio Aguero

It seems strange that while almost every top Premier League striker has been linked with a move to Real, we haven’t heard Kun Aguero’s name being mentioned. Arguably the best centre-forward in the Premier League for the past 7 years, he would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo’s goals. His finishing is second to none and though he doesn’t offer the aerial threat of Ronaldo, he would nevertheless score plenty of goals in a team as creative as Real Madrid.

Aguero might be interested in a move, as his place in the starting XI has been threatened by Gabriel Jesus, whom the coach apparently prefers as he suits his style of play. If there is a chance, Madrid should go all out to secure a player who has 143 Premier League goals for Manchester City in just 206 appearances (the most by any player during this period).

Aguero would be a fantastic addition to the Real Madrid squad

1 / 2 NEXT