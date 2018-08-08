Real Madrid Squad Analysis for 2018-19

Real Madrid CF

In recent years squad depth has been an important factor which decides how team fares in the closing end of the season and that is when the trophies are at stake. Real Madrid is one club in recent years which has built great squad depth which has led them to win 3 champions league in 4 seasons.

There have been some huge movements in this transfer window and Real Madrid has been at the forefront as always But this time a galactico and possibly the greatest galactico of all time has left Madrid for Juventus. The departure of Ronaldo has left a void of 50 Sureshot goals per season. At this point in time, Real Madrid has not yet signed any new galactico to fill those boots But knowing president Perez anything can happen!

Apart from that, Real Madrid have signed Odrizola who is a right back but can also play as a wing back. Another player who has arrived with much fanfare is Vinicius Jr who is just 18 years old and deemed to be the next Neymar. Also, Lunin has arrived who promises to be a great talent in goalkeeping section.

Although, Real Madrid have signed players for the future and still squad depth looks healthy which every manager hopes for!

Goalkeeper

Currently, the first choice goalkeeper for Madrid is Keylor Navas with Kiko Casilla being deputy to him and Lunin as 3rd choice goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois is consistently linked with Madrid and is expected to join from Chelsea with only 1 year remaining in his contract.

Courtois was awarded golden glove at the FIFA world cup and was excellent throughout the tournament for Belgium. If he signs he will definitely be the first choice goalkeeper for coach Lopetegui.Standing tall at 1.99m and having excellent reflexes, Real Madrid would definitely have one of the best 3 goalkeepers in the world in their goal post.

If he doesn’t sign, Navas automatically becomes the first choice goalkeeper. Zidane had complete faith in him in previous season’s and he repaid that faith with some stunning performances throughout the season. But Navas has been caught making some grave mistakes in previous season one of them being misjudging the cross in high stakes quarter-final against Juventus which led to 3rd Juventus goal which almost cost Madrid the champion’s league. But Navas has got some valuable experience.

