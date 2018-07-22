Real Madrid squad analysis: Positions to strengthen

Sahil Malik
22 Jul 2018, 20:14 IST

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have one of the best squads in the world and this is evident from the fact that they have won the past three Champions League titles but even the bests have a scope for improvement and with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving them this improvement is more needed than ever before.

Despite winning UCL last season Real Madrid’s performance domestically was far from convincing as they finished 3rd in La Liga and also were surprisingly knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by minows Leganés, not only this they were also on a brink of elimination from their favorite tournament – The Champions League by Juventus in the second leg at the Bernabeu and also their performance against Bayern was not convincing, somehow they won these games but with a question mark.

So definitely they need to strengthen some positions, let us analyse which ones and which players will be a perfect fit for them:

World-Class Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas

Ever since Keylor Navas has been named as the Real Madrid No. 1 he has always been under the scanner. No doubt Keylor is a great Goal Keeper but certainly not among the bests of his generation but when you are at Real Madrid you have to be that and maybe this is the reason that Real Madrid is linked to a goalkeeper in every transfer window.

They were closer than ever to sign David De Gea from Manchester United on the deadline day of 2015 summer transfer window but somehow the infamous ‘Fax Machine Incident’ happened and Real were not able to register the player on time and as a result, DDG stayed at United. Since then Los Blancos have been linked to various keepers such as Kepa and Alison Becker.

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois

But a new name has been added to that list and it is the World Cup Golden Gloves winner Thibaut Courtois. If reports are to be believed Real Madrid and Chelsea have already finalized the deal but Chelsea have asked for time from Real Madrid so that they can make arrangements for a new Goal Keeper before making the deal official.

It looks like a done deal as the Belgian is very keen to join the European Champions and maybe we will see an official announcement very soon but still nothing is confirmed in football until we get an official announcement.

Only time will tell who will join Real Madrid and who will leave but with Real Madrid President claiming that “magnificent players will join Real Madrid”, We can expect some big names to join the whites before the end of this transfer window.

