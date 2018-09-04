Real Madrid squad for UCL 2018-19 revealed

Real Madrid Team

Real Madrid is set to embark on their quest to win their fourth Champions League in a row. Madrid have been handed a favourable group, despite the inclusion of Roma, who made the semi-finals during last year.

The squad has been released according to the league rules, and Manager Julen Lopetegui has submitted a 25-man list for 2018/19 group stage. As per rules, a maximum of 25 men in an ‘A list’ squad is permitted, of which two players must be goalkeepers.

At least eight places must go to ‘locally trained players’. If a club can only field seven locally trained players, their squad size is reduced to 24 (or six down to 23, five to 22 etc).

Any players born in January 1997 or thereafter do not have to be included in the ‘A list'. After submitting, clubs won't be able make any changes during the group stage, although they can make changes to their squads if they get through to the knockout stages.

A maximum of three changes can be made for the knockout stage of the competition, with the deadline for changes at midnight on February 1, 2019.

Real Madrid's 25-Man Squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Thibaut Courtois, Luca Zidane

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Reguilon, Adrian Adri, Javier Sanchez, Sergio Lopez

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Jaime Seoane, Francisco Franchu

Forwards: Mariano Diaz, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Cristo Ramon Gonzalez Perez, Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid Fixtures

19 September 2018 : Real Madrid vs AS Roma

2 October 2018 : Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow

23 October 2018 : Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

7 November 2018 : Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

27 November 2018 : Real Madrid vs AS Roma

12 December 2018 - Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow