Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid squad for UCL 2018-19 revealed

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
640   //    04 Sep 2018, 23:21 IST

<p>
Real Madrid Team

Real Madrid is set to embark on their quest to win their fourth Champions League in a row. Madrid have been handed a favourable group, despite the inclusion of Roma, who made the semi-finals during last year.

The squad has been released according to the league rules, and Manager Julen Lopetegui has submitted a 25-man list for 2018/19 group stage. As per rules, a maximum of 25 men in an ‘A list’ squad is permitted, of which two players must be goalkeepers.

At least eight places must go to ‘locally trained players’. If a club can only field seven locally trained players, their squad size is reduced to 24 (or six down to 23, five to 22 etc).

Any players born in January 1997 or thereafter do not have to be included in the ‘A list'. After submitting, clubs won't be able make any changes during the group stage, although they can make changes to their squads if they get through to the knockout stages.

A maximum of three changes can be made for the knockout stage of the competition, with the deadline for changes at midnight on February 1, 2019.

Real Madrid's 25-Man Squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Thibaut Courtois, Luca Zidane

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Reguilon, Adrian Adri, Javier Sanchez, Sergio Lopez

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Jaime Seoane, Francisco Franchu

Forwards: Mariano Diaz, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Cristo Ramon Gonzalez Perez, Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid Fixtures

19 September 2018 : Real Madrid vs AS Roma

2 October 2018 : Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow

23 October 2018 : Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

7 November 2018 : Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzen

27 November 2018 : Real Madrid vs AS Roma 

12 December 2018 - Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Julen Lopetegui
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
5 challenges Real Madrid face after Zidane's departure
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season
RELATED STORY
Zidane leaves: Testing times ahead for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid planning a swap deal for Juventus star
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not go for Kylian Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us