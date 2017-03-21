Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy about being substituted

Cristiano Ronaldo was less than pleased about being substituted in Real Madrid's 1-2 victory against Athletic Bilbao

Cristiano Ronaldo was not pleased at being taken off

What’s the story?

Real Madrid secured a battling 2-1 away victory against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. While Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in the game, he still played a crucial role in the victory, assisting both the goals in the match.

However, broadcasters Gol have now released match footage from the San Mames which show Ronaldo looking visibly angry at being substituted at the end of the game. According to Gol, the player was seen mouthing the words: “Why me? F**k off:” (Por que a mi? Foda se!)

In case you didn’t know...

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted badly to being substituted. A similar incident had occurred last season in the match against Las Palmas. With Los Blancos leading 2-1, Ronaldo was taken off in the 72nd minute and it was pretty evident that the Portuguese star was not pleased with the decision.

The 4-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to complete 90 minutes of every game something which might not happen every time according to Zidane’s post-match press conference after the game.

Also read: Zinedine Zidane: “Cristiano Ronaldo can be replaced just like anyone else”

The heart of the matter

While Cristiano Ronaldo did shake Zidane’s hand, he was clearly frustrated and mouthed off before taking his place among the players on the bench. Although the Portuguese star has been contributing heavily to the team’s cause in recent weeks, Ronaldo has not been in his usual goalscoring form and this might have contributed to the outburst when he was taken off.

What’s next?

The season is heading towards the business end and Zidane will be keen to ensure that his star man and talisman is in good form and good spirits ahead of crucial clashes against Bayern Munich and Barcelona in April. Although Los Blancos are favourites in the race for the La Liga title, Zidane will know that Barcelona will be ready to pounce on any opportunity.

Also read: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - 5 Talking Points

Author’s take

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 32 years old and it is only natural that there will be some signs of slowing down. Zidane has proven himself to be an excellent and astute man-manager and the decision to take the Portuguese superstar off for some fresh legs made perfect sense in Saturday’s crucial game.

With games coming thick and fast, Ronaldo should get used to the fact that he will not be completing 90 minutes in every game he plays.