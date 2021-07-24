Real Madrid star desperate to stay despite facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu - Reports

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has returned to the club for pre-season training and plans to stay for another year despite facing an uncertain future at the club.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Gareth Bale will stay with Real Madrid this season as he has one more year remaining on his contract. The 32-year-old Welshman was sent out on loan to Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Gareth Bale is Real Madrid's highest paid player. However, due to his inconsistent form and a poor injury record, Los Blancos could face a massive financial burden by keeping the Welsh skipper in their squad for another season.

Despite Real Madrid clearly wanting to get rid of Bale, the 32-year-old wishes to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for one final season before leaving the club on a free transfer next summer. There have been multiple reports suggesting the former Tottenham star will retire from the sport altogether.

Real Madrid have no other options but to keep Bale this season. No other club has shown interest in signing the 32-year-old winger. Many believed Spurs would return for another loan spell for him, but no such rumor has taken hold of the market yet.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Gareth Bale is back training with Real Madrid ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Uyc9CCj2mB — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 23, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival could see Gareth Bale get some game time at Real Madrid

It is no surprise that Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of Gareth Bale. The Welshman arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £86 million under the management of the Italian coach. Gareth Bale also played a vital role in Real Madrid's La Decima win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in 2014.

During his unveiling as Real Madrid manager for a second spell, Carlo Ancelotti believed Gareth Bale could have a great season if he remains motivated enough. Ancelotti said:

"Gareth hasn't played much, but he's scored a lot of goals. I know him well and, if he comes back with the motivation to play, he can have a good season."

Gareth Bale had a terrible relationship with former manager Zinedine Zidane which went to the point of being unrepairable. However, the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid could be good news for Bale as he begins his final season with Los Blancos.

It is now up to Ancelotti to squeeze the best out of Gareth Bale as Real Madrid try and reclaim their La Liga crown from city rivals Atletico Madrid.

🚨 | Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane are training with the team! @realmadrid #RMLive pic.twitter.com/VCmWBHJq9t — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 23, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for Liverpool next season

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy