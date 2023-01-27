Real Madrid star ruled out after muscle injury relapse - Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba's has reportedly relapsed from the muscle injury that sidelined him earlier this month. The Austrian missed Los Blancos' Supercopa de Espana matches against Valencia and Barcelona.

He also sat out Madrid's 3-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 27). The 30-year-old has made 23 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Alaba's injury will come as a massive blow to Carlo Ancelotti. Ferland Mendy also picked up a knock in the side's win over Atletico with a muscular problem of his own.

Marca reports that tests will be held to determine the extent of Alaba's relapse. Real Madrid will fret over the extent of the injury ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts on February 8 for the La Liga side. Their last 16 meeting with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League is also on the horizon (February 21).

David Alaba @David_Alaba These are the dreams inside me that I always have on my path, that I always fight for and believe in.

Another one has come true. 🤍 These are the dreams inside me that I always have on my path, that I always fight for and believe in.Another one has come true. 🤍 https://t.co/JtImKZ5BfK

Madrid will face Real Sociedad in the league on Sunday (January 29). Ancelotti will have to tinker with his side. Nacho Fernandez could move to left-back to compensate for Alaba's relapse. They trail league leaders Barcelona by three points and are in dire need of keeping pace with Xavi's in-form side.

Real Madrid's problems exasperate Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti was displeased with his side's first half performance.

Issues continue to mount for Ancelotti this season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez have reportedly been ruled out of the encounter with Sociedad on Sunday.

Not only that, but Ancelotti's side's performances this campaign have failed to replicate the impressive form they showed throughout last season. They have suffered two defeats across competitions since the FIFA World Cup.

Los Blancos headed in at half-time of their Copa del Rey clash with Atletico 1-0 down. They did secure a 3-1 comeback win through Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. Stefan Savic's red card also aided them.

However, Ancelotti was disappointed with his team's first-half display (via MadridXtra):

"The commitment on the part of everyone and the bench is giving a lot, it is good to have players who can contribute. But it's hard to understand how a team that plays so badly in the first-half does so well in the second."

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden

#CopaDelRey 🎙️ @MrAncelotti : "It was a very even match against a tough rival. Who played very well, better than us in the first half. In the second, we put in all the energy we had and it worked out well." 🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "It was a very even match against a tough rival. Who played very well, better than us in the first half. In the second, we put in all the energy we had and it worked out well."#CopaDelRey https://t.co/65fzaydn7p

Real Madrid's injury problems and questionable performances are becoming a nuisance for Ancelotti. However, they did join Barca, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The draw will take place on Monday (January 30).

Poll : 0 votes