Real Madrid star slams homegrown players, says they aren't worthy of first team yet

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
234   //    13 Dec 2018, 20:34 IST

Santiago Solari cheering his Real Madrid players
Santiago Solari cheering his Real Madrid players

What's the story?

Real Madrid right-back Daniel Carvajal has hit out at young, homegrown players after the humiliating 3-0 defeat against CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first team star was furious after the loss, in spite of the team having topped the group and successfully gone through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Solari named as many as seven changes against the Russian giants as part of rotation, which saw the likes of Vinicius Jr., Jesus Vallejo and Marcos Llorente start. They are all talented, young players but on the evening, they couldn't churn out a respectable result.

The heart of the matter

This didn't go too well with Carvajal, who admitted that the Madrid youngsters aren't yet good enough to ply their trade regularly in the starting XI. Fairly unimpressed by their display, he said:

'Three weeks ago there was talk that the homegrown players could play. But it turns out that they might not worthy of the first team."

Los Blancos supporters aren't known to be patient with their players, comparatively. The same was witnessed when Isco missed an easy opportunity for the hosts. Carvajal backed his teammate and elaborated:

 "I have not seen if he was whistled by the fans or not, but the only thing I can say about Isco is that he has been here for many years and he is a brave player. When things are not going well, he asks for the ball and tries to change the game rather than disappear."

The defender believes his side will bounce back after the defeat. He added:

"This was an inconsequential match for those who want to see it like that. It's an official match, it was not a good match. The first part we had enough opportunities but we had defensive errors and CSKA Moscow condemned us. These are evaluations that the coach has to do, we are all fit to be here but it is difficult for Solari."

What's next?

The Galacticos play another fixture at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, while looking to get back to winning ways and pile more pressure on the top three.

20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
