Real Madrid star Toni Kroos reveals how close he was to joining Manchester United in 2014

In an interview with The Athletic, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that he had a deal in place with Manchester United before David Moyes was sacked by the Red Devils in 2014.

The German midfielder disclosed that the contract with Manchester United was almost done but Moyes' sacking changed everything.

Kroos, who stated that new manager Louis van Gaal didn't contact him, explained that he wasn't updated by United about the club's future plans under the Dutchman, with the deal ultimately falling through.

"David Moyes had come to see me and the contract had basically been done but then Moyes was fired and Louis van Gaal came in, which complicated matters."

The midfielder stated that he then started having doubts over Manchester United's plans, and soon after Moyes' sacking, then-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti contacted him and the German chose to sign for the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich.

Louis van Gaal

"Louis wanted time to build his own project. I didn't hear anything from United for a while and started having doubts. Then the World Cup started and Carlo Ancelotti called. And that was it."

Kroos was linked with many big English clubs during the 2014 summer window. Liverpool were one of the first Premier League outfits to make contact with him regarding a potential move to Anfield. And Kroos revealed that former Liverpool players Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard were in constant contact with him.

"It wasn't a straight chat-up line but they offered to tell me more about the club and so on. The funny thing was, Suarez was about to leave to Barcelona anyway."

Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has won three Champions Leagues and one La Liga title among other honours.