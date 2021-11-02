'I don't care how much they will pay me'- Real Madrid star opens up on contract situation.

Real Madrid star Vincius Jr. has revealed he is not worried about money or a new contract and is determined to stay with Los Blancos. The Brazilian has become one of Europe's standout players this season, but is currently receiving one of the lowest salaries in Real Madrid's first-team.

Vinicius Jr. joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo in a deal worth €46 million. Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his time with the Spanish giants, Vinicius Jr. has struggled to maintain consistency.The Brazilian has, however, scored nine goals and provided five assists in 14 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.

Vinicius Jr. still has four years remaining on his current but is due a contract renewal as he is one of the lowest earners in the Real Madrid squad. The 21-year-old has revealed he is not concerned about money and is determined to stay at Real Madrid.

"I'm very calm, I want to stay and I don't care how long my next contract will be or how much they will pay me. All that matters to me is the satisfaction of being in the best club in the world," Vinicius Jr. told TNTSportsBR.

"From the club, they haven’t told me anything, but I am very relaxed because there is still a lot of time. Of course, I want to renew and stay here a long time, but I am relaxed, everything will come in the right moment."

Vincius Jr. is currently ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo in the pecking order at Real Madrid. He has become a vital member of Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up this season.

The Brazilian's goals have helped lead Real Madrid to second place in the La Liga table. Ancelotti's side are currently one point behind league leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is likely to attract attention from Premier League giants

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has quickly become one of the brightest young prospects in Europe this season. The Brazilian has developed the hunger to score goals and provide an end product in recent months.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are eager to sign forwards and are likely to attempt to tempt Vinicius Jr. into a move to the Premier League. The Brazilian is yet to be offered a contract renewal by Real Madrid and is one of the lowest earners in the squad.

…and it’s still unbelievable that he’s not called up for Brazil. Vinicius Jr scores again for Real Madrid. He’s improving from week to week, from game to game. His contract will be discussed in the next months as Real considered Vinicius “untouchable” last summer ⚪️ #RealMadrid …and it’s still unbelievable that he’s not called up for Brazil. Vinicius Jr scores again for Real Madrid. He’s improving from week to week, from game to game. His contract will be discussed in the next months as Real considered Vinicius “untouchable” last summer ⚪️ #RealMadrid…and it’s still unbelievable that he’s not called up for Brazil. https://t.co/N5hofhaQAV

Liverpool failed to sign a new forward in the summer and could look to sign Vinicius Jr next summer. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly grown frustrated with the performances of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech and could look to sign a new attacking midfielder next summer.

