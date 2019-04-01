×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Benzema has a record that even Messi and Ronaldo don't have

Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
News
107   //    01 Apr 2019, 18:27 IST

Benzema celebrates his winner against SD Huesca
Benzema celebrates his winner against SD Huesca

Spanish giants Real Madrid have had three managers this season (so far) and if there was a single player who has shone for them on the pitch regardless of who was at the helm, its Karim Benzema. The French striker added to his tally of goals with a rather important late winner against Huesca, reaching the marker of 23 goals. Add to that his 10 assists this season and you can see that despite the poor season that the Galacticos are suffering, Benzema has managed a stellar season to quell any doubts about his quality.

In what was a mighty scare for Real Madrid against Huesca, Benzema played a key role as he popped up with an assist for Ceballos' goal and netted the 89th-minute winner to seal the 3 points for his side. The goal he scored had a significance in the larger picture of the La Liga as Huesca became the 34th team that he has scored against, out of the 34 that he has faced in the Spanish top division.

It puts him ahead of Hugo Sanchez, who at the time of leaving the La Liga had faced 33 teams and managed to score against all of his opponents. Surprisingly, the famed duo that hold most of the top honours in La Liga Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also fall short of the record.

While Messi has scored against 37 teams, he has faced 40 so he hasn't yet hit the 100% mark. Ronaldo faced only 33 opponents and scored against all but Leganes as he comes up short next to Benzema.

Another Real Madrid legend, Raul also scored against more clubs than Benzema (35), but he failed to score against four other opponents.

It reflects the consistency and quality Karim Benzema brings to this team and it's recognised by Zinedine Zidane who has been in Benzema's corner since his stupendously successful first tenure as Real Madrid manager and the striker has repaid his faith so far and the manager will hope that his compatriot will continue to do so.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Karim Benzema Lionel Messi La Liga News
Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
Real Madrid news: Karim Benzema continues insane record which neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have in their career
RELATED STORY
'I always say that he is the best'- Real Madrid star chooses his teammate over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid eye super-bargain replacement for Benzema who is favourite to join Premier League club and more – January 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: Player Profile – Real Madrid 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons that show Ronaldo and Messi are the best
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi has been involved in as many goals as Real Madrid have scored in 2018-19 LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema has offers from Manchester United and Chelsea, Bale makes decision on Madrid future and Real Madrid transfer news: February 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
'I played according to Ronaldo': Karim Benzema takes sly dig at former Real Madrid superstar; claims he is the leader now
RELATED STORY
5 facts that show Ronaldo is not a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
'I'd have preferred a Real Madrid player, but Messi deserves to break my record' - former Real Madrid star heaps praise on the Barcelona talisman
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us