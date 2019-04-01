Real Madrid News: Benzema has a record that even Messi and Ronaldo don't have

Collin D'Silva FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 107 // 01 Apr 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Benzema celebrates his winner against SD Huesca

Spanish giants Real Madrid have had three managers this season (so far) and if there was a single player who has shone for them on the pitch regardless of who was at the helm, its Karim Benzema. The French striker added to his tally of goals with a rather important late winner against Huesca, reaching the marker of 23 goals. Add to that his 10 assists this season and you can see that despite the poor season that the Galacticos are suffering, Benzema has managed a stellar season to quell any doubts about his quality.

In what was a mighty scare for Real Madrid against Huesca, Benzema played a key role as he popped up with an assist for Ceballos' goal and netted the 89th-minute winner to seal the 3 points for his side. The goal he scored had a significance in the larger picture of the La Liga as Huesca became the 34th team that he has scored against, out of the 34 that he has faced in the Spanish top division.

Karim Benzema has won Real Madrid 21 points this season out of the 57 they have with his 14 La Liga goals. Only Messi has better numbers in Europe.



23 goals & 10 assists this season. Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/YEnXxkYPBh — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) March 31, 2019

It puts him ahead of Hugo Sanchez, who at the time of leaving the La Liga had faced 33 teams and managed to score against all of his opponents. Surprisingly, the famed duo that hold most of the top honours in La Liga Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also fall short of the record.

While Messi has scored against 37 teams, he has faced 40 so he hasn't yet hit the 100% mark. Ronaldo faced only 33 opponents and scored against all but Leganes as he comes up short next to Benzema.

Another Real Madrid legend, Raul also scored against more clubs than Benzema (35), but he failed to score against four other opponents.

It reflects the consistency and quality Karim Benzema brings to this team and it's recognised by Zinedine Zidane who has been in Benzema's corner since his stupendously successful first tenure as Real Madrid manager and the striker has repaid his faith so far and the manager will hope that his compatriot will continue to do so.

Advertisement