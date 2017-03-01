Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's international career given a lifeline

French Football Federation president fuels hope that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema may play again for France.

Can Benzema look at a future wearing the blue of France?

What’s the story?

Karim Benzema’s return to the French national team may not be out of the question after French FA president Noel Le Garet and head coach Didier Deschamps opened the door to the striker. Deschamps left the Los Blancos striker out of his Euro 2016 squad and Benzema later made matters worse when he claimed that the French boss was forced to leave him out because he “bowed down to racists”.

Noel Le Garet, however, recently quipped, “He isn't suspended and remains available for selection. If Didier [Deschamps] wants to pick him then he can do that, he has complete control. There is no problem with Benzema though and if he continues to play well, then he will be picked. ”

Adding to that, Didier Deschamps, speaking about Benzema and his future with the national team was quoted as saying in an interview, “What happened is in the past now, I do not feel any resentment toward him. If I think it is good for the team to recall Karim, then I will recall him. I only make my decisions based on sporting reasons. I always ask myself if a decision is in the team's best interest.”

He further added, “Karim is still one of the best attackers France have. Nothing is impossible. Lassana Diarra did not play for France for five years and then returned. Nobody knows what will happen in the future.”

In case you didn’t know...

Karim Benzema made his last appearance for Les Bleus in October of 2015 during an international friendly against Armenia where he scored two goals and assisted another. The striker was suspended indefinitely by the FFF in December of 2015 and currently sits eighth on France’s all-time goalscorer list, just seven behind David Trezeguet.

The heart of the story

Benzema has been in good form this season for Real Madrid, having scored 13 goals in thirty plus appearances. However, he has been frozen out of the national team and Deschamps’ plans ever since he was under investigation for his involvement in the Mathieu Valbuena scandal. However, the French fans haven’t really missed his goals with Antoine Greizmann picking up the mantle, scoring six during the Euro 2016 to lead France all the way to the finals.

However, Deschamps has said that he may consider calling up Benzema if and only if it’s in the interest of the national team, while the FFF President Noel Le Garet has said that Benzema’s return to international football, will depend, on whether or not Deschamps wants to play him and that his involvement in the scandal, doesn’t mean that he will never play for France.

The 1998 World Cup winner has made no secret of his desire to see the Los Blancos hitman back in action for Les Blues but has also said that it will all depend on the striker’s form and also on the players he has at his disposal.

What's next?

With Zidane putting faith in Morata after the Spaniard scored an 83rd minute winner against Villarreal and the international break slowly approaching towards the end of March, Benzema will have to prove to both Zidane and Deschamps that the team needs him.

Sportskeeda’s take

It remains to be seen if Deschamps may ever pick up a phone and offer Benzema a place in the starting line-up and a possible road for a comeback. However, the fact remains that the French national team hasn't really missed the 29-year-old striker with the likes of Antonie Griezmann, Dimitri Payet, Paul Pogba and even Oliver Giroud chipping in with goals.