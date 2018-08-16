Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid: Strongest Predicted Starting  Lineup and Substitutes for the upcoming 2018/2019 La Liga season

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
314   //    16 Aug 2018, 13:40 IST

Spanish giants Real Madrid will play their season opener against Getafe on 19th of August at Santiago Bernabeu. Let's have a look at the Strongest Predicted Playing XI of Real Madrid for the upcoming La Liga:

Strongest Predicted Starting Playing XI: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, Marcelo, Isco, Tony Kroos, Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema.

Strong Substitutes: Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho and Borja Mayoral

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup Previews

This Belgium goalkeeper has joined Real Madrid and left Chelsea for a $45 million deal. He is now set to play for Real Madrid. The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he earned the Golden Glove award and declared as the best keeper of the tournament. Real Madrid will be tempted to play Courtois over their all-time goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Real Madrid's expected lineup in the upcoming season
