Real Madrid superstar in discussions' to sign for DC United: Reports

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly begun talks with Major League Soccer club DC United over a potential move. The Welshman's contract with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent this summer.

According to the Washington Post via le10sport, Bale 'is in discussion' with DC United's hierarchy. The 32-year-old has reportedly attracted attention from a number of clubs but will not make a decision over his future until the competition of the final round of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on June 5.

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world-record fee of £85 million. The winger has scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Los Blancos and has helped the club win three La Ligas, a Cope del Ray, and four Champions League titles.

He fell down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 2019-20 campaign under former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Bale spent the last season on loan with former club Tottenham Hotspur. He scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for the north London club before returning to the Spanish capital last summer.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid, Bale opted to stay at the club and fight for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up. However, he has been ravaged by injuries this season. The Wales international has made just 5 appearances in all competitions.

Bale was rumored to be considering retiring from football after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid at the end of the season. Reports suggest he is keen to continue playing football, and could make the move to MLS side DC United this summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Considering Gareth Bale is not getting much game time at Real Madrid at the moment, his stats for Real Madrid are amazing. Considering Gareth Bale is not getting much game time at Real Madrid at the moment, his stats for Real Madrid are amazing. https://t.co/mLaQwg9e0k

Newcastle United could make a move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United were interested in signing Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the January transfer window. The Magpies could join DC United in the race to sign the 32-year-old this summer.

Eddie Howe's side spent over €100 million on the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Dan Burns and Kieran Trippier during the January transfer window. The club were in the midst of a relegation battle at the start of the year, but have enjoyed a massive turnaround. They currently sit in thirteenth place in the Premier League table.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive DC United have contacted Gareth Bale's agent over a possible transfer to MLS.



(Source: DC United have contacted Gareth Bale's agent over a possible transfer to MLS.(Source: @SoccerInsider 🚨 DC United have contacted Gareth Bale's agent over a possible transfer to MLS.(Source: @SoccerInsider) https://t.co/x7h2VrBkX0

Newcastle will be keen to continue their progress under Howe by making some astute signings this summer. Gareth Bale scored 11 goals in just 20 league appearances during his loan spell with Tottenham last season. The winger lacks the speed and fitness he once had, but his experience and goalscoring abilities could prove to be a major asset for the Magpies.

