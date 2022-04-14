Real Madrid superstar makes bold claim involving Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's future

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has made a bold claim regarding the future of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international is rightfully regarded among the best players in the world at the moment following his sensational form for the Reds over the last few years.

However, the future of the 29-year-old at Liverpool looks to be up in the air with his current deal at Anfield expiring in the summer of 2023.

The Reds have not made much progress in contract negotiations with their star forward yet and a move away from Anfield could well be on the cards.

Courtois, the Real Madrid number one, has tipped his former Chelsea teammate to succeed in La Liga.

KingFut.com @King_Fut



@MoSalah | #LFC



Salah's outside of the foot passes are joy to watch Salah's outside of the foot passes are joy to watch 😍@MoSalah | #LFC https://t.co/yBf5MS3gqM

The Belgian shared a dressing room with Salah for a brief period while both were on Chelsea's books.

He believes that the Egyptian would be a success in 'any of the five major leagues'.

Courtois told El Captain:

“A possible transfer for Mohamed Salah to the League? There is no easy transfer from one league to another or one club to another, although there are exceptions, of course, there were good players in the English Premier League, and they succeeded in adaptation when they move to the Spanish League, and vice versa."

He added:

"On a personal level, my adaptation to the Spanish League was not complicated, due to the fact that I came from the English Premier League, and for this reason I think that Salah can succeed in adapting to any of the five major leagues."

Could Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool and play in either Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Mohamed Salah has made it clear several times that he prefers to stay at Liverpool but he wants a deal that reflects his value in world football.

If he leaves the Merseyside club, it will certainly be for true European royalty who will pay him as much as he deserves.

Only two clubs in La Liga stand a chance of landing the 29-year-old from Anfield and they are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Mentally I have to be focused, concentrated. I know what I want, how professional I am. The most important thing is to focus on the team. The directors are happy, the companions too. Everyone is happy, I am happy." Mo Salah on his contract:“Mentally I have to be focused, concentrated. I know what I want, how professional I am. The most important thing is to focus on the team. The directors are happy, the companions too. Everyone is happy, I am happy." #awlive [espn] Mo Salah on his contract:“Mentally I have to be focused, concentrated. I know what I want, how professional I am. The most important thing is to focus on the team. The directors are happy, the companions too. Everyone is happy, I am happy." #awlive [espn] https://t.co/dKl0ULl1QX

But, both are believed to be purusing other younger targets and neither of them boast the financial luxury they used to have.

Liverpool's chances of retaining Salah are helped by the fact that there is a lack of realistic options for the Egyptian King.

We have to wait and see what the future holds for the 29-year-old but a move to La Liga does not seem to be on the cards.

Edited by Ashwin