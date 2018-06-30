Real Madrid superstar rejects Manchester United's €180 million bid because of Jose Mourinho, Barca want Willian and more: Transfer round-up, June 30, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 44.00K // 30 Jun 2018, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho has suffered a huge transfer blow

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 30, 2018:

Premier League

FC Barcelona interested in Willian

Chelsea reject a £50 million bid for Willian from FC Barcelona

The Daily Mail has reported that FC Barcelona's opening bid for Willian worth £50 million has fallen on deaf ears. It is believed that Barcelona are in the search of attacking reinforcements and have identified Willian as the perfect mix of pace and creativity.

Without Champions League football, it will be difficult for the Blues to hold onto the winger. Manchester United made an enquiry for him in January and will return for the 30-year-old soon. The English tabloid has also reported that Willian is keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Willian's representatives were recently in Barcelona to discuss a potential move. But the Spanish giants' first move has been swiftly rejected by Chelsea. Meanwhile, Aleksandr Golovin is tipped by many to join Chelsea this summer and he may just be an ideal replacement for Willian's goals and creativity.

Newcastle United sign Ki Sung-Yueng

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng has joined the Magpies on a two-year deal. He passed a medical with the club last night and will officially complete his free transfer to Tyneside on July 1, once the visa issues are cleared. Ki made 139 Premier League appearances for Swansea and scored 12 times.

After signing for the club, Ki told the club's official website, "I'm so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James' Park to play against Newcastle - there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players."