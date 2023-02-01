Real Madrid superstar set for bumper bonus if he wins Ballon d'Or by 2027: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior reportedly has a clause in his new contract that could see him earn millions should he win the Ballon d'Or award.

There have been recent speculations about the Brazilian's long-term future amid several racist chants targeted at the winger this season. However, the Spanish giants are very much keen to keep their star player. The board are also currently lining up a new contract that could keep him at the club until 2027.

Although there hasn't been any confirmation of a contract extension with Vinicuis, reports as seen in Dariogol show that there is a special clause in his existing contract. It was revealed that Vinicius will pocket the sum of €3 million should he win the Ballon d'Or between when he signs the contract and 2027.

It also further shows that the Brazilian winger will also pocket a whooping €2 million should become a finalist in the Ballon d'Or ratings. His current wage at Real Madrid is also said to have increased from €3 million to more than double at around €8 million.

The 22-year-old winger is currently one of Europe's hottest prospects, which is one of the reasons why the Spanish giants will want to keep him for a longer period. Vinicius is also keen to remain at the club. He revealed in October last year that he desires to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He said (via Sportsbible):

“It is true that I’m very happy here at Real Madrid and I think I will play here until the end of my career. Of course, experiencing another league is important and i think the Premier League is a league that every player would like to play in. But my dream is and always was to play for Real Madrid."

Carlo Ancelotti labels racist abuse on Real Madrid star as 'cultural problem'

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior has been the subject of racist abuse this season, notably during a league game against Real Valladolid in December last year.

Team manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the issue of racism is a straightforward subject and doesn't need to speak to his players about it.

He said (via Goal):

"I don't need to talk to him about it. It's a pretty straightforward subject. There shouldn't be racism or xenophobia. If we think otherwise, we are wrong.

He continued:

"It's a problem within society and there should be zero tolerance for it. It isn't the league's problem, but rather a general and cultural problem within a that lacks the education it should have. We need to focus on something bigger than Vini Jr., the league or sanctions."

