Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr racially abused during El Clasico, has banana thrown at him: Reports 

Real Madrid's 2-1 triumph over Barcelona on Saturday was marred by a shadow of bigotry, as superstar Vinicius Junior was reportedly subjected to racial abuse. According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca (via Metro), Barca fans taunted him with monkey chants and threw a banana at him as he was substituted in the 96th minute.

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old winger has faced such behavior. Vinicius Jr was also targeted in Real Madrid's previous La Liga outing against Sevilla. This recurring pattern brings back a comment he made in May, stating that Spain "belongs to racists" after enduring racial abuse during a clash with Valencia.

The issue was further inflamed after a Barcelona club director, in the lead-up to El Clasico, downplayed the racial abuse the winger has faced. The director, Miquel Camps, suggested that he "deserves a slap." Barca have since issued an apology to Vinicius Jr.

On the field, there were standout performances by former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for Barcelona and Jude Bellingham, who scored a brace to win the season's first El Clasico for Real Madrid.

Barcelona pledge investigation into alleged racial abuse targeted at Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr

In the wake of the El Clasico marred by alleged racist abuse, Barcelona have publicly committed to launching an investigation. The unsavory incident involves Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr and was reportedly captured on video and circulated by Spanish media.

After their loss at home, the Catalan club stated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

"FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid."

The racial abuse was said to have intensified during the winger's 96th-minute substitution, moments after Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time clincher for Madrid. The 23-year-old slowly walked off the pitch deliberately, directing celebratory gestures toward the stands, an act that irked the home crowd further.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti was seen ushering him off the field, later explaining:

"He came off very calmly; I told him he had to come off a bit quicker... I helped him off."

The investigation pledge by Barcelona is notable, especially considering that one of their club directors had previously trivialized the abuse aimed at the winger.