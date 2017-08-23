Real Madrid superstar wants to leave for the Premier League and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 23rd August, 2017

23 Aug 2017

Lucas Vazquez wants to leave

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 23, 2017:

La Liga

Lucas Vazquez set to leave Real Madrid

After making just 12 starts under Zinedine Zidane last season, Lucas Vazquez wants to leave Los Blancos for regular football. Don Balon claims that the 26-year old is unsure about his chances at Real Madrid after the emergence of Marco Asensio. Arsenal and Liverpool are interested and might make a move before the deadline day. Real Madrid rate him highly and will demand at least £65 million for the winger.

FC Barcelona in talks with Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn, a highly rated Dutch winger, is on Barcelona's radar. According to reports in Spain, the Catalans have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven for the teenage sensation. Bergwijn has a contract with Eindhoven till 2021 and will command a high transfer fee. Barcelona want to reach an agreement with the Dutch club soon and are also ready to let Bergwijn stay in Holland for the ongoing season in order for the player to continue his progress by playing regularly.