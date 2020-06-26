Real Madrid target Haaland says 'I don't think about leaving Dortmund at all'

Real Madrid's reported priority target Haaland sees his immediate future with Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian is heavily linked with big-money moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Real Madrid target Erling Haaland insists that he isn't thinking of a move away from Borussia Dortmund amidst immense transfer speculation. The Norwegian, who moved to Germany after an incredible spell with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, is said to be Real Madrid's priority target in attack.

After years of wreaking havoc in the younger age groups, the 19-year-old announced himself in grand fashion in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. Haaland scored a whopping ten goals and set up one assist in the competition with both clubs he's played for this campaign. His UCL performances have seen him garner interest from several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

10 – Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances, reaching the tally four games quicker than any other player in the competition’s history. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/OPXGPjl7MG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

He is set to feature for Borussia Dortmund in their last game of the domestic season against Hoffenheim. Even if he fails to score in that game, Haaland has already amassed a jaw-dropping 44 goals and ten assists across all competitions in 39 games.

'I don't think about the future,' says Real Madrid target

Haaland has been one of the most devastating strikers in Europe this season

In an interview with WAZ, Haaland reinstated his desire to stay at Dortmund as he feels it is the best decision for his career. He began;

"I don't think much about the future, I live in the present and decide what is best for my career at each specific moment."

The striker linked with a move to Real Madrid joined Borussia Dortmund for €20 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract. Haaland spoke about the 'conviction' with which he joined Dortmund and insists that he isn't thinking about a transfer at the moment. He continued,

"That is why I joined Dortmund in winter, with all the conviction. It is one of the best teams in the world, I have signed a long contract (until June 2024) and I've practically just arrived. So now I don't think about leaving at all."

10 - Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 has scored 10 goals in only 9 appearances in the Bundesliga, only Gert Dörfel & Paco Alcacer (in 8 games each) have reached that tally in fewer games. Cyborg 🤖. pic.twitter.com/jTW0tk7TDd — Optajean (@OptaJean) May 18, 2020

Apart from Real Madrid, Haaland was a subject of interest for Premier League giants Manchester United. The Red Devils' manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has worked closely with Haaland in the past at FK Molde in Norway. Haaland spoke highly of his former manager who he credits with a massive role in his development as a centre-forward.

Solskajer and United attempted to lure Haaland to Old Trafford in the winter. However, he preferred a move to Dortmund instead.

The United and Real Madrid target has a €75 million release clause in his contract which is set to become active on January 1, 2021. While that would be considered an affordable fee for a striker of the towering Norwegian's ilk, there's a catch involved.

Mino Raiola could hold the key to Haaland's future

The 19-year-old's agent, Mino Raiola, is one of the most notorious football figures in the world. The Italian super-agent is known to charge a premium for his high-profile clients such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and others. Real Madrid, in particular, have not established a good relationship with Raiola and have avoided doing deals with the Italian in the past.

Should Real Madrid come calling for Raiola's crown jewel Haaland, they must be prepared to pay that premium in the form of agent fees. It could potentially be an expensive operation for Los Blancos.