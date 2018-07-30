Real Madrid to hijack top Manchester United target, Juventus to offer £200m for Premier League superstar and more - Transfer Roundup, 30th July 2018

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. We're edging closer to another exciting season and it's time for the clubs to get their act together and sign some players to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. As a result, there are quite a few stories that have made headlines on 19th July 2018.

Without further ado, let's check them out:

Bundesliga

Pulisic in action for Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018

Chelsea join the race to sign Christian Pulisic

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have handed Liverpool a major blow as they have now entered into talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential deal for youngster Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic is one of the brightest young talents in the world and has been very impressive for Dortmund in their pre-season so far. Pulisic rose through the ranks while Klopp was at the helm at Borussia Dortmund and it was expected that Liverpool would go on to sign him.

Pulisic is expected to be available for £65 million.

Axel Witsel deal not completed yet

Despite yesterday's reports suggesting that Axel Witsel is close to completing his medical at Borussia Dortmund, Ruhr Rachrichten has reported today that the negotiations are still going on and his current club has not decided to sell him yet.

PSG are also said to be interested in Axel Witsel who had quite a good campaign this World Cup. But according to reports in France, PSG boss and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is more interested in the young Julian Weigl.

It is possible that Julian Weigl will be offloaded by Borussia Dortmund if Axel Witsel joins them. As it stands, it still looks like the Witsel move will happen as the player wants to move and the club wants to buy him as well.

