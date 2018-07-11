Real Madrid to sign two EPL stars worth €400 million to replace Ronaldo, Rabiot off to Barcelona, and more: Transfer round up - July 11, 2018

Real Madrid mean business

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 11, 2018.

Premier League

On his way to Liverpool

Liverpool open Xherdan Shaqiri talks

Xherdan Shaqiri will soon be seen donning the red of Liverpool. According to Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp's side has opened negotiations with Stoke City for the transfer of the Swiss forward. It is reported that Shaqiri has a release clause in his contract for around £13.5 million.

Following Stoke's relegation, Shaqiri has decided to leave the Potters and has admitted his intentions to stay in the Premier League. The 26-year-old prefers a move to Liverpool. He is currently on a holiday and a move is expected to be finalized this week.

Stoke also have an ulterior motive behind Shaqiri's move. It is believed that the Potters are one of the many clubs interested in taking Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo - the talented Liverpool youngsters on loan and are trying to get in the club's good books with the business done for Xherdan Shaqiri.

Arsenal complete the signing of Matteo Guendouzi

The Gunners have unveiled their fifth summer signing in the form of talented young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. Arsenal have signed the teenager for around £8 million from French second division side FC Lorient. Guendouzi is a PSG academy product and has also represented the French youth sides.

After his unveiling, Emery was quoted on his new signing saying, "We are delighted Matteo is joining us. He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him. He has big potential and gained good first-team experience last season with Lorient."