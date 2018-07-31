Real Madrid transfer news: Latest on Real Madrid's rumoured £65m bid for PL star, club eyeing a new deal for attacker and more- 31st July, 2018

Amit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.61K // 31 Jul 2018, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Willian move to the Bernabeu?

Hello and welcome to the daily Real Madrid transfer round-up of the day. Los Blancos have been pretty quiet this transfer window but you can’t blame them as they have a new manager at the helm who is looking at the right players to sign.

With a nearly month to go before the deadline closes, Madrid still have time to make a few big-name signings. But who are the players they have been linked with of late? Let’s find out…

Are Real Madrid eyeing Willian?

Earlier in the day, there were reports which said the Spanish club had lodged a bid of £65 million for the Brazilian international. Willian’s return to Chelsea was delayed owing to a passport issue. Since that report, fresh news has emerged that Madrid haven’t made any bid for him.

Chelsea have already rejected a couple of bids from Barcelona and the Blaugrana eventually went ahead and signed Malcom in the eleventh hour as he was all set to join AS Roma.

Willian is a pretty wanted commodity in the transfer market right now as Manchester United are keen on his services as well. Jose Mourinho made good use of Willian at Chelsea and needs a right winger at Old Trafford. He sees Willian as the ideal replacement.

It’s still unclear if Madrid have indeed made a bid for Willian despite reports refuting the same. What is clear is Real Madrid’s interest in the Brazilian. Despite Gareth Bale and Asensio’s presence in the Real Madrid squad, Lopetegui could use someone like Willian who is versatile and can play in a number of positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has left a void in the Madrid squad but Madrid aren’t hurrying to sign a replacement. Willian might be a smart option considering he is at the peak of his powers and has had a consistent few years at Stamford Bridge.

1 / 3 NEXT