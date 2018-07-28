Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos close in on Premier League star, big update on Eden Hazard, and more - 28th July 2018

Amit Mishra

Martial

Another day has passed and yet, nothing from Real Madrid. Their fans must be getting a bit restless now as they are used to watching their club spend millions on players. The departure of Ronaldo was supposed to set a transfer domino, it could yet, as we wait for the Champions League holders to make their move in the transfer market.

Here are the latest transfer updates surrounding Real Madrid…

Anthony Martial a target

Following a season where he saw more of the bench than starts, Anthony Martial is pushing for a move away from the club. If reports are to be believed, the Red Devils could soon have an offer from Real Madrid.

United would rather sell Martial to Madrid instead of allowing a domestic rival to buy the talented Frenchman.

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, has already confirmed that Martial intends to leave Old Trafford in the coming days, “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.

"There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them."

The only factor that is hard to understand is Karim Benzema’s potential involvement in the whole deal transpiring. Martial has already impressed as a left-sided player, the position Real Madrid need to strengthen following Ronaldo’s departure.

Unless Madrid are planning to use Isco as a left-sided player, letting go of Benzema and signing someone wouldn’t make much sense as it would add two new players in positions that have seen so much stability in the last few years.

Even if Martial is signed as a replacement for Benzema, he hasn’t played there for a while and it would be a pretty big gamble.

Real Madrid to ditch Eden Hazard chase

The reason? One Isco Alcaron. According to reports from AS, new manager Julen Lopetegui rates Isco very highly. The two shared a good relationship while the former was the manager of the Spanish national team and often built the attack around Isco.

Eden Hazard’s arrival could stifle Isco’s growth. The news, of course, comes as a boost for the Chelsea fans. Hazard had previously revealed during the World Cup that he was unsure if his future lied at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had put a price tag of £200 million on the Belgian.

Courtois to Real Madrid to happen soon

Real Madrid have been linked with the custodian all window and it looks like the deal could finally materialise.

Reports from Don Balon claim Madrid could sign the Belgian in ‘a matter of hours, or at most days’.

Chelsea have already signed a backup ‘keeper in Rob Green and have started looking for alternatives. They’d ideally want to sign a ‘keeper before letting Courtois depart, though.