Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar's condition to join, the €140M offer and more – 30th May 2018

Neymar's condition to join Real Madrid

As per reports in Don Balon, Neymar has informed Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez that they need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer for the Brazilian to join them. He wants to be the star attraction at the club and doesn't want the Portuguese star to be at the club.

Don Balon are known for their ridiculous stories and this might be just one of them. However, Neymar and Ronaldo cannot exist at the club together as there will be a big clash of ego.

The Brazilian picked up an issue with Cavani over penalties and that's bound to happen at Bernabeu if he joins Ronaldo in the team.

José Giménez to Bernabeu?

If signing Theo Hernandez last summer wasn't enough, Real Madrid are planning to activate the release clause of another Atletico Madrid star. Reports in Marca today claim that Los Blancos are keeping tabs on José Giménez.

He is seen as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos and also as a back to him and Varane right now. The Uruguayan defender has a €60 million release clause as per the report in Marca.

The same report claims that the 13-time Champions League winners tried to sign him in 2015 but abandoned the move as the situation wasn't right between the two clubs.

Manchester United's offer for Gareth Bale

Manchester United are willing to pay €140 million to sign Gareth Bale as per AS. The Welshman is said to be keen on leaving Bernabeu and Jose Mourinho is keen on signing him.

MEN meanwhile are reporting that Anthony Martial will have to sacrifice his #11 jersey. The Frenchman was upset with the club for taking away his #9 jersey when Zlatan Ibrahimovic had joined.

It will be interesting to see who all Manchester United sign this season as they will go all out to win a trophy or two after finishing the 2017/18 season emptyhanded. Who do you want the Red Devils to sign? Let us know in the comments section below!