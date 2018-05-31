Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar's condition to join, the €140M offer and more – 30th May 2018

All the latest Real Madrid news!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 31 May 2018, 01:10 IST
3.05K

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID

Neymar's condition to join Real Madrid

As per reports in Don Balon, Neymar has informed Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez that they need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer for the Brazilian to join them. He wants to be the star attraction at the club and doesn't want the Portuguese star to be at the club.

Don Balon are known for their ridiculous stories and this might be just one of them. However, Neymar and Ronaldo cannot exist at the club together as there will be a big clash of ego.

The Brazilian picked up an issue with Cavani over penalties and that's bound to happen at Bernabeu if he joins Ronaldo in the team.

José Giménez to Bernabeu?

If signing Theo Hernandez last summer wasn't enough, Real Madrid are planning to activate the release clause of another Atletico Madrid star. Reports in Marca today claim that Los Blancos are keeping tabs on José Giménez.

He is seen as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos and also as a back to him and Varane right now. The Uruguayan defender has a €60 million release clause as per the report in Marca.

The same report claims that the 13-time Champions League winners tried to sign him in 2015 but abandoned the move as the situation wasn't right between the two clubs.

Manchester United's offer for Gareth Bale

Manchester United are willing to pay €140 million to sign Gareth Bale as per AS. The Welshman is said to be keen on leaving Bernabeu and Jose Mourinho is keen on signing him.

MEN meanwhile are reporting that Anthony Martial will have to sacrifice his #11 jersey. The Frenchman was upset with the club for taking away his #9 jersey when Zlatan Ibrahimovic had joined.

It will be interesting to see who all Manchester United sign this season as they will go all out to win a trophy or two after finishing the 2017/18 season emptyhanded. Who do you want the Red Devils to sign? Let us know in the comments section below!

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Neymar La Liga 2016-17 Roundup Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Neymar's one condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar could join Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar responds to transfer...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: £113m bid accepted for Bale,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants to join in the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Boost in Salah chase, Messi...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League goalkeeper...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United closing in on Samuel Umtiti; Real...
RELATED STORY
Transfer round-up, May 7, 2018: Real Madrid to offer cash...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018