Real Madrid transfer news: Zidane replacement found? Former player to return as coach and more – 31st May 2018

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 31 May 2018, 23:07 IST

Real Madrid eye Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid are set to launch an all-out attack to sign Mauricio Pochettino as per The Independent. The Tottenham manager is said to be the #1 choice right now.

Pochettino just signed a new contract with Spurs. The new deal sees him tied down at the club until the summer of 2023 but when Real Madrid come calling, anything can change in a minute.

Dani Levy is said to be adamant on keeping the Argentine manager at the club but that is exactly what he was trying to do with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale too. The two players have done a tremendous job at Bernabeu, can Pochettino also do the same?

Wenger favourite in the betting world

While The Independent and other sources claim that Mauricio Pochettino is the #1 choice for Real Madrid right now, the betting odds don't see him as the favourite. The Tottenham manager is currently 2nd in the list – behind Arsene Wenger (yet again!).

The former Arsenal manager is just at 5/2 odds to be the next manager of Real Madrid. The Frenchman is a free agent right now after he left Arsenal earlier this month.

The others on the list as per the bookies are Real Madrid's youth team coach, Guti at 11/2, Antonio Conte at 7/1 and Joachim Loew at 7/1. Pochettino is at 3/1 odds and he, as per reliable sources, is the one leading the race.

Xabi Alonso to join Real Madrid as a coach

While one former player announced his departure from the club today, another has accepted a return to the club. Xabi Alonso is set to become the coach of one the youth teams at Real Madrid according to reports in Marca.

The Spaniard who retired in 2017 is keen on becoming a manager soon and is taking his coaching badges. He is reportedly set to use this as a stepping stone.