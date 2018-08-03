€110 million-rated World Cup winner targeted, Perez comments on midfielder's price and more: Real Madrid Transfer News - 3rd August

Courtois

Hello and welcome to the daily Real Madrid transfer roundup. Today’s news features two classy midfielders, both of whom played in the World Cup final a few weeks ago. One’s future at the club is uncertain, and the other, well, his performances in the World Cup have caught Los Blancos’ attention alright!

Let’s jump straight into it then…

Real Madrid name their price for Luka Modric

You don’t piss off Florentino Perez. He tried to keep Cristiano Ronaldo but couldn’t and losing the best player will have hurt. Though Madrid are yet to sign a replacement, they have been linked with a few big-name players. What they can’t afford to do is lose another one of their key players.

After reports emerged that Luka Modric is being eyed by Serie A side Inter Milan, Perez has stepped in at last. The Real Madrid supremo revealed that Modric won’t be sold for a penny less than his release clause, which happens to be a mammoth €750 million.

Inter Milan will be playing in the Champions League this season and have a pretty impressive squad already. But they’ll have to pay over three times the current record transfer fee to sign Modric. That, ladies and gentlemen, is Perez destroying a potential transfer saga.

Manchester United name their price for Paul Pogba

After a World Cup like that, Pogba was always going to be linked with a move away from the club. It’s been only two years since he moved for a club record fee from Juventus to Manchester United, but his second spell at Old Trafford hasn’t been the best.

Reports claim that Barcelona are interested in the Frenchman but according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid could try and hijack the deal.

Manchester United are willing to sell Pogba for a fee of €110 million, but Real Madrid could try and negotiate a deal for somewhere around €90 million, claim Don Balon.

Madrid have good depth in midfield but need to target a long-term replacement for Modric who is 32 already. Who better than Paul Pogba?

Former Belgian coach believes Courtois departure likely

The Courtois to Real Madrid transfer saga is getting a bit annoying now. Despite the ‘keeper’s plea, there has been no movement by Madrid. Is he going to move?

Graeme Jones, a former Belgium coach, believes the custodian will definitely leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Jones was with the Belgium national team before moving to West Brom for the upcoming season.

Jones revealed, “He’s got under a year left [contract] now, and I can only see him moving if I’m being honest.

“He’s obviously won the Golden Glove at the World Cup, and he had a fantastic tournament.

“I think he’ll move on.”