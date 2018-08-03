Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

€110 million-rated World Cup winner targeted, Perez comments on midfielder's price and more: Real Madrid Transfer News - 3rd August

Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
2.64K   //    03 Aug 2018, 21:00 IST

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Courtois

Hello and welcome to the daily Real Madrid transfer roundup. Today’s news features two classy midfielders, both of whom played in the World Cup final a few weeks ago. One’s future at the club is uncertain, and the other, well, his performances in the World Cup have caught Los Blancos’ attention alright!

Let’s jump straight into it then…

Real Madrid name their price for Luka Modric

You don’t piss off Florentino Perez. He tried to keep Cristiano Ronaldo but couldn’t and losing the best player will have hurt. Though Madrid are yet to sign a replacement, they have been linked with a few big-name players. What they can’t afford to do is lose another one of their key players.

After reports emerged that Luka Modric is being eyed by Serie A side Inter Milan, Perez has stepped in at last. The Real Madrid supremo revealed that Modric won’t be sold for a penny less than his release clause, which happens to be a mammoth €750 million.

Inter Milan will be playing in the Champions League this season and have a pretty impressive squad already. But they’ll have to pay over three times the current record transfer fee to sign Modric. That, ladies and gentlemen, is Perez destroying a potential transfer saga.

Manchester United name their price for Paul Pogba

After a World Cup like that, Pogba was always going to be linked with a move away from the club. It’s been only two years since he moved for a club record fee from Juventus to Manchester United, but his second spell at Old Trafford hasn’t been the best.

Reports claim that Barcelona are interested in the Frenchman but according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid could try and hijack the deal.

Manchester United are willing to sell Pogba for a fee of €110 million, but Real Madrid could try and negotiate a deal for somewhere around €90 million, claim Don Balon.

Madrid have good depth in midfield but need to target a long-term replacement for Modric who is 32 already. Who better than Paul Pogba?

Former Belgian coach believes Courtois departure likely

The Courtois to Real Madrid transfer saga is getting a bit annoying now. Despite the ‘keeper’s plea, there has been no movement by Madrid. Is he going to move?

Graeme Jones, a former Belgium coach, believes the custodian will definitely leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Jones was with the Belgium national team before moving to West Brom for the upcoming season.

Jones revealed, “He’s got under a year left [contract] now, and I can only see him moving if I’m being honest.

“He’s obviously won the Golden Glove at the World Cup, and he had a fantastic tournament.

“I think he’ll move on.”

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Ronaldo's influence on potential new Real Madrid signing,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos close in on...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
Club confirm the signing of ex Barca midfielder, Perez...
RELATED STORY
Hazard's 'verbal' Real Madrid agreement, Perez's bold...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar rejects Man United because of Jose...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to unveil superstar signing before Sunday,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us