Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid

Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
442   //    03 Apr 2019, 15:20 IST

Paul Pogba has been at the center of speculation on a move to Real Madrid.
Paul Pogba has been at the center of speculation on a move to Real Madrid.

It really has been a season of two Pogbas, a pre-Mourinho man who looked like he was always dragging an anvil behind him on the pitch, and the one we're seeing now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign that has dulled any memory of that anvil dragging midfielder.

In the Premier League, Pogba registered 3 goals and 3 assists under Mourinho this season in 14 games, a record that saw a drastic updraft under the tenure of now Manchester United's permanent manager. In the 15 games since Ole's tenure began, the French midfielder has 8 goals and 6 assists bringing his season's tally to 11 goals and 9 assists so far this season in the league (14 goals and 11 assists including FA Cup and Champions League).

All this upward movement in form and impactful performances from the World Cup Winner is drawing talk of admirers old and new flocking to whisk him away from Old Trafford. The most concerning talk is coming from Madrid as the big guns in the Spanish League have encountered a few problems of their own this season and seem to believe Paul Pogba may be a part of the answer to their issues.

As speculation around Pogba's future in Manchester gathers steam lets take a look at some potential reasons that he could leave for the Bernabeu in the summer.

Paul Pogba

Real Madrid v Manchester United: UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Manchester United: UEFA Super Cup

The first and probably the strongest case to be made that the midfielder may soon call Madrid home is in his own behavior and statements. During the international break, when asked about the interest from Real Madrid, Pogba said, "Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream club for anyone. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Zidane is also there as a coach and its a dream for any kid, any football player. I'm happy at Manchester now... [sic] so, for now, I'm at Manchester - later - we don't know what the future holds."

Seems like the intent is there from Pogba in addition to the interest from Real Madrid to push the move through. Although, it may just be the midfielder ensuring that if things go south for him at Old Trafford he can always look to Madrid.

