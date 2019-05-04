Real Madrid Transfer news: €60M deal for striker could be announced soon, as per reports

Varun Nair
04 May 2019, 11:52 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the news?

As per reports from Spanish daily AS, 21-year old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has agreed a €60 million move to the LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know

Inform Serbian striker Luka Jovic has been on every big European club's transfer list this season after his brilliant performances for the German club.

The 21-year old has been an integral part in guiding Eintracht Frankfurt to their first European semi-final in nearly 50 years as well as helping the club in their race for Champions League football next season.

Luka Jovic is the second highest goal scorer in the Europa league with 9 goals as well as the second highest goal scorer in the Bundesliga with 17 goals.

The Heart of the Matter

As per reports, Real Madrid has successfully completed the signing of 21-year old Serbian international Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €60 million. Of the €60 million, €48 million will go to the Bundesliga club while the rest €12 million will go to Benfica.

Luka Jovic, who recently made his move to Eintracht Frankfurt permanent following his impressive two-year with the club, will sign a six-season deal with the La Liga giants.

The 21-year old is expected to give competition to Karim Benzema after Mariano Diaz disappointed the LaLiga giants since his return to the club.

The 21-year old will be the second signing under Zinedine Zidane after Los Blancos paid the release clause amount for securing the services of Brazilian international and Porto defender Eder Militao.

What's next?

With Champions League football and third place secured, Real Madrid will look to see out their remaining three fixtures against Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Real Betis with a win.