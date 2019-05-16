Real Madrid transfer news: €60M striker 5-year deal close to completion

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

As reported by AS, Real Madrid already have an agreement in place with Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian striker Luka Jovic and the announcement has been delayed for next week so that the player can focus on this Saturday's Bundesliga fixture against league leaders Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has been a revelation this season, raking in 27 goals and 6 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side. His exploits are one of the key reasons why they are still in contention for a Champions League spot.

They are currently 6th in the Bundesliga standings, a mere point away from 4th placed Borussia Monchengladbach and 5th placed Bayer Leverkusen. The final matchday of the league season, however, sees them come up against the league leaders Bayern Munich.

Luka Jovic has slammed in 17 goals in 24 starts for the Eagles this season and lies third in the Bundesliga top scorer charts behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (22) and Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (18).

He is also the joint top scorer of this season's UEFA Europa League with 10 goals, alongside Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, and inspired Frankfurt to the semi-finals, where they narrowly lost out to the Blues. His sensational season has seen many clubs vying for his signature including Barcelona but Real Madrid seems to have drawn the lucky straw.

The heart of the matter

Los Blancos and Eintracht Frankfurt have worked closely before, with up-and-coming Madristas like Jesús Vallejo, Omar Mascarell and Lucas Torró all having spend formative years at the Commerzbank-Arena. This seems to have worked in manager Zinedine Zidane's favour, with the 21-year-old reported to have agreed to a deal worth 60-million-euros.

He will compete with Frenchman Karim Benzema for a starting spot as Madrid's No.9, with Mariano largely being lacklustre this season.

What's next?

Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich this Saturday, in the final matchday of the Bundesliga.