Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League side to make £200million bid for Gareth Bale, Update on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, and more - 28th May 2018

Here's a look at all the top transfer rumours, stories and updates of the day related to Real Madrid

Is this Gareth Bale's last season at Real Madrid?

The Champions League final victory against Liverpool may have drastically improved Real Madrid's season, but considering that it was the only trophy they won this season, the fact remains that they've only had an average season at best, by their usual standards.

Naturally, Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane will be expected to flex their financial muscles in the summer transfer window and will look to bolster the side with some quality signings. Conversely, the club could also let go of a few of their stars in order to fund other moves.

On that note, here is a look at some of today's top transfer rumours, stories and updates pertaining to Real Madrid:

Manchester United set to make astonishing £200 bid for Gareth Bale

A return to the Premier League on the cards?

After coming off the bench to score a trophy-winning brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, Gareth Bale publicly expressed his displeasure about the limited playing time he has been given by Zinedine Zidane.

Subsequently, he said he needed to sit down with his agent in order to discuss his future, setting a number of European clubs on red alert. Now, reports from The Sun claim that Premier League giants, Manchester United, are set to make the most of the discord between Bale and Madrid, and are reportedly set to submit a whopping £200 million in a bid to lure the Welshman back to the Premier League.

The report also claims that Zinedine Zidane did not talk to Bale for three whole hours after the final, thereby prompting many to believe that Bale could well be on his way out. The 28-year-old is also allegedly being courted by Chelsea as well, and will cost over £200 million, and will also demand wages of £650,000-per-week.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his controversial post-match comments

What lies in store for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Shortly after Real Madrid won their 3rd consecutive UEFA Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo plunged the world into confusion as he controversially stated that "it's been great being at Real Madrid" and that he would make an announcement about his future in the coming days.

Now, latest reports from The Daily Express claim that Ronaldo has indeed opened up about his comments as he reportedly said, in an interview:

"I spoke when I shouldn't have done but something is going to happen. It wasn't the right time, but I was honest. In a week I'll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don't speak much, but when I speak, I speak"

"Obviously, I have something to say, but it wasn't the right time, although I don't regret it, because I was honest. I've kept putting up with this but then I couldn't control myself. "This has been coming for a long time. Money is not the problem. I've won five Champions Leagues, five Ballon d'Ors. I was already in history but now even more"

All eyes are bound to be on Ronaldo for the next few days until he clears the air and the speculation surrounding his future at Real Madrid.

Neymar labels Real Madrid links as 'nonsense'

Uncertain times

In what is slowly but steadily becoming a widely followed transfer saga, Neymar seems to have thrown a spanner in the works when it comes to a potential Real Madrid transfer.

After moving to PSG just last summer for a world-record fee, Neymar is said to be quite unhappy at the Paris-based club, with several reports over the past month linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid.

However, according to latest reports from FourFourTwo, the Brazilian sensation has allegedly put all club plans on hold, with his entire focus being on the upcoming World Cup 2018 as he attempts to recover from an ankle injury in time.

As per the report, speaking to journalists, Neymar reportedly said:

"The focus is now on the Brazilian team. They are saying nonsense. It's not worth answering."

However, with a little over two whole months left before the transfer window slams shut, there still is plenty of scope for something to develop, and it sure will be interesting to discover what lies in store for Neymar.