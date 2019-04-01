Real Madrid transfer news: Zidane using Pogba as smokescreen to sign someone else, Los Blancos star informs club that he wants to leave and more - April 1, 2019

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Balague on Pogba

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has stated that Paul Pogba might not end up at Real Madrid next summer. The French midfielder has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And while Balague has revealed that Zidane is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba and that the Frenchman himself has opened up to the possibility of playing for the Galacticos someday, Balague doesn’t think that a deal could happen.

“A lot of rumours have started saying that Real Madrid want Pogba,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Clearly, Zinedine Zidane admires Pogba and Pogba has been flirting with Real Madrid.

“When that happens that’s because somebody wants something to happen - but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will happen.”

He added that Pogba has a good relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that the Red Devils don’t want to sell him and even if they do, they will ask for a lot of money, which Real Madrid don’t want to pay.

He also revealed that the Merengues are looking for investors to put in the club as a means to build a stadium and also fund deals to bring players in.

“Pogba has backed Solskjaer, Manchester United don’t want to get rid of Pogba and the money they will ask for Pogba is something Real Madrid are unwilling to pay.

Advertisement

“It’s interesting because Real Madrid are trying to get new investors to bring in new money into the club.

“They are looking to do that in the States [USA] so they can use the money to build a stadium and get big players coming in.

“I don’t think it [Pogba] is going to happen.”

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement