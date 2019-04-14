Real Madrid offered to sign Joao Felix for only €60 million and more Real Madrid transfer news – April 14, 2019

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Graeme Souness on Eden Hazard

Former Liverpool superstar Graeme Souness is of the opinion that Eden Hazard should leave Chelsea for pasture new at Real Madrid. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now and the Liverpool legend thinks that he should go on with it.

Souness believes that he needs a fresh challenge at Madrid and is aware that Chelsea fans won’t be pleased with his views. He then added that while Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League for a while now, there is more to come from him and that this summer is his last chance to prove that.

“Eden needs the fresh challenge of moving to Real Madrid this summer,” Souness said.

“I know Chelsea’s fans won’t thank me for saying so and we’ll all miss watching the player who’s probably been the best in the Premier League over the past three or four seasons.

“But there’s more to come from Hazard and it’s now or never for him to prove that.”

Souness went on to claim that the Belgian needs to be pushed to a new level, which he is capable of, and score around 30 goals in a season. He also noted that Chelsea would be worse without the presence of his greatness.

“He needs to be extended and pushed because he’s capable of going to another level, where he scores 30-plus goals a season.’

“Where will Chelsea be without him? To lose him would be a huge blow because he’s their one outstanding talent.”

