Sergio Ramos does Manchester United a favour, WWE Superstar claims Real Madrid will sign Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba and more – Real Madrid transfer news: April 20, 2019

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! With the season almost in its final stages, stories linking the Bernabeu outfit to many top-class players are on the rise.

It is only natural because, after all, the Blancos are set for a renovation in the summer after a terrible season where they are not going to win a single trophy..

Anyway, without further ado, here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Zidane on signings

Ahead of Real Madrid’s league match against Athletic Club Bilbao, Zinedine Zidane was asked about potential transfers for the summer. However, the Frenchman refused to say any names.

The former France footballer stated that he is not willing to discuss the issue with the press as he has already spoken to the club about what exactly he wants in the summer transfer window.

"You can ask and I will answer what I want. I will not get into anything - not names or anything," Zidane told Saturday's news conference.

"I talk to the club about the type of player I want, as I know that perfectly well, but not here."

The future of Gareth Bale is another point of conversation with many expecting this to be his last season at Madrid. The Welshman was supposed to be the successor to the throne of Cristiano Ronaldo but has been disappointing this season.

With Zinedine Zidane back at the helm, Gareth Bale might not be at the club next season. The Frenchman was asked about the future of the former Tottenham player but he stated that the club haven’t spoken about it as of yet as they are only thinking about the game in hand against the Basque outfit.

"We have not spoken about that, and we are just thinking about tomorrow's game, nothing else."

