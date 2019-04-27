Real Madrid receive crazy offer for Gareth Bale, Key Galacticos star to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: April 27, 2019

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Asensio’s agent makes offer claims

Marco Asensio hasn’t had the best of season with the Blancos and has been linked out of the Santiago Bernabeu as a result. However, his agent Horacio Gaggioli has claimed that the Merengues have rejected bids for the player in the past.

The Spaniard has been linked with a plethora of clubs with Liverpool among the prominent names. And according to his agent, the Blancos have received bids of around €180 million for the superstar but the Galacticos didn’t pay heed to them.

“Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150 million and €180 million, but Madrid did not want to listen to them,” he said.

Gaggioli then added that the Spaniard always has clubs interested in him and that it is normal given that he is a talented player but Asensio is happy at Real Madrid and wants to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is. But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too."

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has stated that Asensio is still a young player who is improving and that the Merengues are happy with him and want to see him progress, despite a horrendous season.

“The season has been a bit difficult for everyone, not just for Marco. He looks good to me, committed, and wants to progress. That is what we will try and do for him.”

