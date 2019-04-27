×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid receive crazy offer for Gareth Bale, Key Galacticos star to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: April 27, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.30K   //    27 Apr 2019, 23:30 IST

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Asensio’s agent makes offer claims

Marco Asensio hasn’t had the best of season with the Blancos and has been linked out of the Santiago Bernabeu as a result. However, his agent Horacio Gaggioli has claimed that the Merengues have rejected bids for the player in the past.

The Spaniard has been linked with a plethora of clubs with Liverpool among the prominent names. And according to his agent, the Blancos have received bids of around €180 million for the superstar but the Galacticos didn’t pay heed to them.

“Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150 million and €180 million, but Madrid did not want to listen to them,” he said.

Gaggioli then added that the Spaniard always has clubs interested in him and that it is normal given that he is a talented player but Asensio is happy at Real Madrid and wants to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is. But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too."

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has stated that Asensio is still a young player who is improving and that the Merengues are happy with him and want to see him progress, despite a horrendous season.

“The season has been a bit difficult for everyone, not just for Marco. He looks good to me, committed, and wants to progress. That is what we will try and do for him.”

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Real Madrid complete deal for first summer signing, Galacticos to offer €110 million for Manchester United star and more Real Madrid transfer news January 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants Chelsea star to join him at Real Madrid, Manchester United could sign Bale on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos does Manchester United a favour, WWE Superstar claims Real Madrid will sign Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba and more – Real Madrid transfer news: April 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 possible destinations as Gareth Bale heads for Real Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale set to be made available for £5 Million loan move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale and €100 million to sign world-class forward, update on Koulibaly and more -  January 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Gareth Bale can be the key as Real Madrid plot a sensational raid for Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us