Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona plot sensational swap deal for Hazard, Premier League giants in advanced talks with Los Blancos superstar, and more - 13th July 2018

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.93K // 13 Jul 2018, 19:41 IST

Barcelona have proposed an astonishing swap deal for the winger

Barcelona enter race for Eden Hazard

According to a report in the Daily Star, based on the Spanish publication Don Balon, Barcelona are plotting a sensational swap deal to battle it out with arch-rivals Real Madrid for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a £150 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, as Real Madrid prepare for life without Cristiano Ronaldo. However, recent developments in the saga signify that they will face stiff competition from their rivals to acquire the Chelsea talisman's services.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are willing to swap teenage sensation Ousmane Dembele in a player plus cash deal to try and tempt Chelsea to allow Hazard to join the Blaugrana. The La Liga champions had hoped for Antoine Griezmann to join their ranks this summer but the Frenchman's decision to stay with Atletico Madrid had seriously dampened their spirits.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €147 million last summer, has struggled to make a lasting impact at Nou Camp and is yet to convince Ernesto Valverde.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Barcelona are hoping to lower Chelsea's audacious £200 million asking price by offering the 21-year-old as makeweight in the deal, in a bid to acquire the services of the Belgian for about €80 million.

Hazard is yet to sign an extension with the Blues and with two of the biggest clubs in the world battling it out for his signature, the omens do not bode well for Chelsea.

Gareth Bale poised for advanced talks with Manchester United

Bale is reportedly seeking a return to English football

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is preparing for talks with Manchester United over the possibility of a move back to English football with the Red Devils, Manchester Evening News understands.

The Welshman is reportedly a top-priority signing for both Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho as United prepare to try and usurp arch-rivals Manchester City from the pinnacle of English football. The 28-year-old played a starring role in the Los Blancos' third consecutive Champions League triumph back in May when they dismantled Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

However, there have been persistent rumours surrounding Bale's future at the club due to a lack of desired playing time at the Bernabeu and it is understood that the winger is yet to get an assurance regarding his role under new manager Julen Lopetegui for the upcoming season.

The departure of Ronaldo is expected to have an impact on Bale's decision, it is being rumoured that Florentino Perez is already short-listing high profile candidates like Neymar, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe to become the next galatico signing for the club.

According to the latest reports, talks between Real Madrid and Manchester United have reached an advanced stage but it is assured that Bale will have the ultimate say after evaluating his options.

Oscar Rodriguez pens extension with Real Madrid

Rodriguez is one of Real Madrid's brightest prospects

Real Madrid have announced that talented youngster Oscar Rodriguez has signed a contract extension with the club, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2021. The 20-year-old midfielder is the captain of the Juvenil A side, becoming a three-time champion there while also guiding Real Madrid's U-19 side to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League in which they lost out to eventual finalists Chelsea.

Rodriguez has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Monaco and Bayern Munich, with the English champions reportedly submitting an initial offer as well.

However, Los Blancos have no intention of letting their prodigy go and he becomes the next young prospect to be tied down to the club after they had earlier offered extensions to Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian 19 year-old, and completed the signing of right-back Álvaro Odriozola who has just announced himself after a very successful season at Real Sociedad.

While Rodriguez may not be allowed a breakthrough campaign this year, he is expected to play a starring role with the Castilla outfit next season and there is still an outside chance of reports indicating that he will be allowed to develop and demonstrate his quality through a loan deal at Rayo Vallecano.