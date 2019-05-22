Real Madrid to offer 3 players to sign superstar who is close to joining Barcelona, Vinicius could leave Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news, May 22, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Varane on Pogba and Hazard

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has spoken about the possibility of the Galacticos signing Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard. Both the Premier League superstars have been linked with the Merengues repeatedly and the World Cup winner thinks that they have what it takes to succeed at Madrid.

While he did mention that he can’t say much about what he says to Pogba, he stated that he is among the best players in the world who would fit at the Bernabeu but that we will have to wait until August to know what is going to happen.

‘I can’t say what I talk to (Pogba) about, but any great player has a place at Madrid and he is one,’ Varane told Marca.

‘In Madrid, there is a lot of competition. It is a possibility, there is a lot of noise around and we will see in August where he is.’

Meanwhile, Varane also spoke about Eden Hazard, stating that he has known Hazard since his RC Lens days. He added that the Belgian is a great player and revealed that France had a special plan in place for him when they faced Belgium in the World Cup last year.

‘I’ve known him since I started at Lens,’ Varane continued.

‘He is a top player and it’s like I said to explain the case with Pogba, he could also play at Madrid.

‘He is in the best moment of his career with the age and quality he has. When we (France) faced (Belgium) in the World Cup semi-finals we knew we had to have a special plan to stop him.’

