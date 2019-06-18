Real Madrid Transfer News: Benfica reach an agreement for Los Blancos striker Raul de Tomas

Raul de Tomas battling for the ball against a Barcelona player

What's the story?

According to the reputed Spanish media outlet, Marca, Real Madrid and Benfica have reached an agreement over the transfer of Raul de Tomas to the Portuguese outfit. The move is set to be completed in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

After coming through the ranks of Real Madrid's youth system, the 24-year-old striker joined La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on a year-long loan deal last summer.

De Tomas was one of the top-performing strikers in La Liga last season. The Spaniard racked up 14 goals and an assist for his club. However, they were relegated to Segunda division after finishing at the bottom of the La Liga table.

The player's current contract with the Los Blancos runs until the summer of 2023. However, having already bolstered their attacking ranks as part of a massive summer overhaul, the 13-time European champions are willing to cash in on the player. As per the report, the deal is set to be sealed for €20 million despite Los Blancos' asking price of €35 million.

The heart of the matter

Since Zinedine Zidane's return, he has secured the signings of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos' summer transfer spree is far from over as they are now reportedly in pursuit of Paul Pogba. Pogba could cost them somewhere in the region of €150 million, which would take their total spendings to more than €400 million.

To avoid the breaching of Financial Fair Play regulations, the 33-time La Liga champions are willing to offload some players at the Bernabeu.

The deal between both clubs is expected to proceed smoothly.

What's next?

Raul de Tomas is set to become the first of many sales for Real Madrid. It remains to be seen who else is going to part ways from the Spanish club in the coming weeks.