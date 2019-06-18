×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Benfica reach an agreement for Los Blancos striker Raul de Tomas

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
134   //    18 Jun 2019, 11:42 IST

Raul de Tomas battling for the ball against a Barcelona player
Raul de Tomas battling for the ball against a Barcelona player

What's the story?

According to the reputed Spanish media outlet, Marca, Real Madrid and Benfica have reached an agreement over the transfer of Raul de Tomas to the Portuguese outfit. The move is set to be completed in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

After coming through the ranks of Real Madrid's youth system, the 24-year-old striker joined La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on a year-long loan deal last summer.

De Tomas was one of the top-performing strikers in La Liga last season. The Spaniard racked up 14 goals and an assist for his club. However, they were relegated to Segunda division after finishing at the bottom of the La Liga table.

The player's current contract with the Los Blancos runs until the summer of 2023. However, having already bolstered their attacking ranks as part of a massive summer overhaul, the 13-time European champions are willing to cash in on the player. As per the report, the deal is set to be sealed for €20 million despite Los Blancos' asking price of €35 million.

The heart of the matter

Since Zinedine Zidane's return, he has secured the signings of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos' summer transfer spree is far from over as they are now reportedly in pursuit of Paul Pogba. Pogba could cost them somewhere in the region of €150 million, which would take their total spendings to more than €400 million.

To avoid the breaching of Financial Fair Play regulations, the 33-time La Liga champions are willing to offload some players at the Bernabeu.

The deal between both clubs is expected to proceed smoothly.

What's next?

Raul de Tomas is set to become the first of many sales for Real Madrid. It remains to be seen who else is going to part ways from the Spanish club in the coming weeks.







Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Benfica Football Raúl de Tomás Gómez Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
La Liga Transfer News: Atletico to use Griezmann sale to bid for Benfica sensation Joao Felix
RELATED STORY
How Benfica have made €200 million in player sales alone in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos reach an agreement with FC Barcelona target; deal could be announced soon
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos hold talks over €80 million star striker
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos planning to spend £460M in the summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos finalizing transfer of Luka Jovic for €60 million
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us