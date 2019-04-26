Real Madrid Transfer News: Board and Zinedine Zidane disagree over the future of star player

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What is the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid board and boss Zinedine Zidane have different opinions about the future of Los Blancos midfielder Isco.

In case you didn’t know….

Isco has endured a roller-coaster campaign under the three different coaches this season. While Julen Lopetegui was an admirer of the Spanish playmaker, his successor, Santiago Solari, was evidently was not a fan of Isco.

As a result, tension was high between Isco and Solari and the Spaniard didn't feature much under the Argentine. But things changed since Zidane was re-appointed in March.

The French manager was quoted as saying earlier in the month:

"There are plenty of players we could sell and as they are all talented and they will be sought after by a series of clubs, that's nothing new, however Isco is a key player for me and one who I like, let's wait and see what happens".

Overall, Isco has endured season to forget just like Real Madrid, who have nothing left to play for in the present campaign. The Spain international has managed to score just six goals and provide one assist in all competitions this term.

The heart of the matter…

According to the report, the club hierarchy are keen to sell the player but Zidane doesn't share the same view. It is an open secret that Zidane is a fan of the player and he is determined to keep Isco at the Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid board of directors want to secure the best available transfer fee for Isco as they believe that the potential arrival of Chelsea star Eden Hazard would limit his playing time. Isco's market price has suffered a steady downfall in the recent months and the club are aware that his value will fall further if he doesn't feature regularly.

Isco himself was open to the idea of moving elsewhere during Solari's tenure, but after Zidane's return, he wants to stay and see out his contract, which expires in 2022.

What’s Next?

Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano next in La LIga on Sunday night.