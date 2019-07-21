×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Chinese club Beijing Guoan looking to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
114   //    21 Jul 2019, 21:57 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan are reportedly interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed earlier in the day that Welsh superstar Gareth Bale was close to leaving after the Frenchman left out the winger from the matchday squad against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

This shocking statement was followed by a backlash from Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who labeled Zinedine Zidane a disgrace. Barnett in his statement also suggested that the Welshman could yet spring a surprise as he refrained from naming the club to which the 30-year-old was linked with.

Bale spent six seasons in Madrid and has 231 appearances and 102 goals for the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter...

According to the Telegraph, Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan are interested in Bale from Real Madrid.

The Chinese club is one of the few in the world capable of matching the winger's £600,000 weekly wage. Beijing Guoan have previously proved their ability to sign top talent from Europe after convincing Congo striker Cedric Bakumbu to join the Chinese side from Villarreal offering £300,000 wage per week, who also is interestingly represented by a firm that is headed by Bale's agent.

The 30-year-old saw his prominence reduce significantly after a vibrant start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, courtesy of recurring injuries that resulted in him losing his place in the starting XI. The Welshman also failed to rise to the challenge of filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese national left for Juventus.

What's next?

With the Chinese Super League window closing on the 31st of July, Beijing Guoan will need to make their bid quickly if they are to sign the Welsh winger, and it will also be interesting to see if Bale is willing to uproot his family and embark on this adventure.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News
