Real Madrid Transfer News: Christan Eriksen confirms he is open to the idea of leaving Tottenham

Athul Boby FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 129 // 05 Jun 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen has admitted that he could be on his way out of the club, with the Denmark international stating that he would like to "try something new." It will come as a shock to Spurs fans as Eriksen, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has been one of the best players for the club in recent times.

In case you didn't know...

Eriksen has been one of the most consistent players at Tottenham for the last few seasons. He has been scoring and assisting a lot of goals and has helped Spurs win several games with his individual performances.

He was in fine form for Tottenham in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, scoring eight times and providing 12 assists. His eye for goal has always separated him from other midfielders as the Dane is a specialist in scoring from long-rangers. He played a crucial part in Tottenham finishing fourth in the league and securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

He was also instrumental in Spurs' run to the Champions League final. He scored two crucial goals in the tournament and also registered four assists.

Real Madrid have identified the Eriksen as a possible summer recruit, with the 27-year-old having just a year left on his present contract with Spurs.

Heart of the matter

Eriksen, whose nation will face Georgia ina Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, told the Danish media that he is open to the idea of leaving leaving Tottenham.

"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

"I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative.

"But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer, that's the plan.

Advertisement

"In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

"It depends on Daniel Levy. And another club has to come in. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself."

What's next?

With just a year remaining on his current contract, it remains to be seen if Spurs cash in on Eriksen this summer or risk losing him for free next season.