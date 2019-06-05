×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Christan Eriksen confirms he is open to the idea of leaving Tottenham

Athul Boby
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
129   //    05 Jun 2019, 16:10 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen has admitted that he could be on his way out of the club, with the Denmark international stating that he would like to "try something new." It will come as a shock to Spurs fans as Eriksen, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has been one of the best players for the club in recent times.

In case you didn't know...

Eriksen has been one of the most consistent players at Tottenham for the last few seasons. He has been scoring and assisting a lot of goals and has helped Spurs win several games with his individual performances.

He was in fine form for Tottenham in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, scoring eight times and providing 12 assists. His eye for goal has always separated him from other midfielders as the Dane is a specialist in scoring from long-rangers. He played a crucial part in Tottenham finishing fourth in the league and securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

He was also instrumental in Spurs' run to the Champions League final. He scored two crucial goals in the tournament and also registered four assists.

Real Madrid have identified the Eriksen as a possible summer recruit, with the 27-year-old having just a year left on his present contract with Spurs.

Heart of the matter

Eriksen, whose nation will face Georgia ina Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, told the Danish media that he is open to the idea of leaving leaving Tottenham.

"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

"I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative.

"But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer, that's the plan.

Advertisement

"In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

"It depends on Daniel Levy. And another club has to come in. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself."

What's next?

With just a year remaining on his current contract, it remains to be seen if Spurs cash in on Eriksen this summer or risk losing him for free next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen EPL Transfer News & Rumors Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez meets Tottenham chairman over a possible move for star player 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Spurs player reaches a verbal agreement with Los Blancos ahead of the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: 'Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to buy him,' says Guillem Balague
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and Tottenham eyeing move for €60 million Argentine midfielder
RELATED STORY
Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Rumours: Tottenham want Real Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for Tottenham superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us