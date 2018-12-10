Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona and Manchester City ready to pay €180 million for one of Madrid's biggest targets and more - December 10, 2018

Barcelona and City want Madrid target

Hello and welcome to the latest Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day!

#3 D’Onofrio on Palacios

Exequiel Palacios has been on the radar of Real Madrid for a while now and the president of River Plate, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, has stated that while the club aren’t negotiating with Real Madrid regarding the midfielder, talks are set to continue at a later date.

"We are not currently talking about Palacios but about 20 days ago [Madrid director Emilio] Butragueno spoke to Enzo Francescoli about the player, but with a view to continuing negotiations later," he said.

The River Plate supremo then added that the financial power and superiority of Real Madrid makes it very difficult for the Argentine outfit to keep hold of the young and talented midfielder.

He also added that if a player from River Plate joins a club like Real Madrid, it is a matter of pride for them.

"The economic differences between Real Madrid and River are very large. It's very difficult to retain a player, but history tells us that the player sees a future opportunity and we can't cut his career.

"The club can't be closed and must open themselves up to negotiation. That a player from River goes to Madrid is also prestigious for River."

D’Onofrio was then asked about whether he thinks Palacios has the ability to play for the Galacticos right how. In response, he praised his level but added that he hopes Palacios stays another year in Argentina before finishing off by stating that moving to Madrid would be “ideal” for everyone involved.

"He's at a great level, but I think it would be good to play for one more year in Argentina. However, that is not my decision. We will negotiate, Madrid know that.

"He is very young but he is very serious, and seems older than he is. A very complete player. If they really love him, the move would be ideal for both the player and Real Madrid."

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement