#3 Joachim Low interested in Madrid job

Germany boss Joachim Low has opened up about managing at club level once again. The German has been managing the national team since 2006 and might be enticed to going back to club level coaching again.

Like everything, his marriage with Germany has to end. While it has been a largely successful endeavour for him, Germany’s performances in the World Cup and following the conclusion of the tournament have indicated that perhaps it is best for Low to part ways.

According to the Germany manager himself, he is not thinking about hanging up his boots just yet and is also aware that his time as the coach of the national team has to end someday.

"I was a club manager for several years and I am still not thinking about retirement," Joachim Low was quoted as saying.

"It's also clear that the majority of my time as national team coach has already passed, so the moment will arrive when I have to think about what to do after.”

Low then added that should he manage a club ever again, it won’t be in Germany, before claiming that the prospect of becoming the manager of Real Madrid is always an interesting one for anyone.

"For me, I am still interested in coaching a club. I think it would be abroad, not in Germany.

"Real Madrid is an interesting club for any manager."

