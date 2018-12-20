Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez completes the deal to sell Isco and more - December 20, 2018

Is he set to leave Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours! Here are the top stories of the day revolving around the Santiago Bernabeu.

#3 Icardi

Mauro Icardi is among those players that have been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last few months. The Argentine is reportedly being eyed as one of the options to improve their scoring side of the game.

And in what could be great news for the Blancos, Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has revealed that Icardi is very far away from signing a new deal with Inter Milan. She also added that there are yet to take place between her and the club.

“We are very far, or rather, we are not as close,” Nara said.

“I have to sit down and talk and I have not done it yet, which has been written.”

She then hinted that Icardi has interest from other clubs, stating that stories of Icardi not having any suitors amuse her while also adding that Inter wanted to sell him to Juventus but the Argentine rejected the option.

“It makes me laugh when I hear that Icardi has no market, I think Inter can pay for the renewal, the priority is to stay in the Nerazzurri, obviously.”

“In the last market he had a foot outside,” she revealed.

“Inter wanted to send him to Juventus. It was Mauro who refused, to stay at Inter; he refused even more money.”

Advertisement

Finally, she also confirmed that the Old Lady tried to persuade her to convince Icardi to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus to become his partner in attack.

“Juventus tried to convince me he would team up with Ronaldo, and he finally came in. They told me that Icardi would be the only number nine.”

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement